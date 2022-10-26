Tint World® Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review

Independent research data shows veteran franchisees are highly satisfied with National Automotive Styling Center™ franchise's performance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review as one of just 80 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2022 report on the Top Franchises for Veterans .

Tint World® is the largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the companies on the list of this year's Top Franchises for Veterans , Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 2,500 franchise owners, representing more than 300 brands, regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

"Veterans are a critical part of franchising's success, and franchising needs more business owners with the leadership skills, resilience, and can-do attitude of veterans," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Not all franchises are created equal, but the 80 brands on our list of the Top Franchises for Veterans have satisfaction ratings by their veteran owners that are 10-30% higher on average. That's why we do what we do … we survey thousands of franchisees every year and make those reviews available to prospective business owners to help them understand which franchises are the top opportunities based on the actual experiences and satisfaction of other veteran franchise owners."

Tint World® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Tint World® is committed to honoring and supporting the brave men and women who protect our freedom and security," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Our industry-leading automotive aftermarket franchise system rewards the character, integrity, and leadership that results from military service. We also value the discipline and dedication that veterans can bring by providing extensive training, support, technology, and other resources that immediately empower franchisees to make an impact in their communities. We also express our gratitude to veterans and their families by participating in VetFran , a nationwide program that helps qualified veterans invest in franchise business opportunities with valuable and exclusive financial incentives."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2022 Most Innovative Franchises .

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/ .

