Supremacy Games Partners With MoonPay For Iconic Stormtrooper NFT Collection

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supremacy Games, a Helsinki-based developer and publisher, and Tyranno Studios, a Web3 game producer, have announced that through a collaboration with MoonPay and their NFT checkout solution, users will be able to purchase the recently revealed "Original Stormtrooper" NFT collection with credit and debit cards as well as Apple or Google Pay.

The partnership was essential in enabling all fans of the iconic collection the opportunity to purchase these NFTs without having to navigate the traditional steps. These standard steps usually include having to create a crypto exchange account, transferring fiat to that account, conducting a trade to convert your fiat to a cryptocurrency, and then using the cryptocurrency to purchase the NFT. With MoonPay, users can go through a single checkout experience that skips the need to buy crypto first and is much more closely aligned with a traditional online purchase.

MoonPay launched in 2019 with the aim of increasing cryptocurrency adoption. Two young entrepreneurs — co-founders Ivan Soto-Wright and Victor Faramond — set out to create a simple and secure software solution that would enable people from all over the world to participate in the biggest digital revolution since the internet. In November 2021 they closed a Series A funding round at $555 million, bringing total valuation to $3.4 billion — the largest and highest valued Series A for any bootstrapped crypto company.

"We are thrilled to partner with Supremacy Games and Tyranno Studios and provide the right Web3 payment solution to ensure fans can own a piece of the 'Original Stormtrooper' NFT collection," said Harry Peatson, Partner Account Manager at MoonPay. "MoonPay is here to drive simplicity and access to users around the globe. We see fans' enthusiasm and want to encourage that joy — delivering the best opportunities to engage physically and digitally with their beloved franchises."

Supremacy Games — a Web3-focused Finnish games developer and publisher founded in 2020 — are the licensee responsible for the NFT collection based on Shepperton Design Studios' Original Stormtrooper, and they have partnered with Tyranno Studios to handle the initial sale. Holders will be able to use their NFTs in an upcoming game, and access future drops based on another, yet unannounced, iconic design by Shepperton.

Andrew Ainsworth of Shepperton Design Studios helped create the iconic Stormtrooper costume in 1976 and still reviews all designs for Original Stormtrooper products ensuring high levels of accuracy and authenticity for anything produced under license, including an extensive array of products available around the world. Anyone buying this collection of NFTs can, therefore, be sure that the digital representation is true to the original.

"We knew that there were going to be a lot of fans who would be intrigued by this, but wouldn't want to jump through the normal hoops to get one," said Michael Rubinelli, Chief Gaming Officer at Tyranno Studios. "We needed a solution that would include anybody who has a credit card or form of mobile payment. It's this type of accessibility that will be essential for broader adoption of this technology."

Please note that while the Original Stormtrooper NFT sale will be open to people in most countries, residents of the United States will not be able to participate.

About Supremacy Games

This is the beginning of a new NFT era - a new era that requires a new focused company. Supremacy Games was founded to be the leading publisher of functional NFTs: NFT games, mobile games and unique NFT limited edition collectibles. The company combines expertise in mobile games, crypto and IP to create world changing NFT games. This is an area where very few possess the skill combination that Supremacy Games has. Supremacy Games is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and has team members in Finland, Poland, U.K., U.S.A., and Croatia. We are an equal opportunity employer and support fully distributed teams.

About Tyranno Studios

Formerly WAX Studios, the rapidly growing Tyranno Studios consists of Web3 pioneers and video game industry veterans, specializing in building best-in-class games, utility-based NFTs and Web3 products across multiple blockchain ecosystems and platforms. The Tyranno team is responsible for billions of dollars in gross revenue, and has a proven track record of producing wildly successful mass market multi-chain games, tools, services, and digital assets. Tyranno Studios also partners with prominent consumer brands, including Mattel, Hasbro, Funko, and NASCAR to create and deliver premium vIRL™ NFT collections to the mass market.

About MoonPay

MoonPay is the world's leading web3 infrastructure company. Its suite of on-and-off-ramp products provides a smooth experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 450+ partners, including leading wallets, websites, and applications.

About Shepperton Design Studios

SDS are committed to producing the highest quality helmets, armor and props available and to ensuring that their licensed products are authentic replicas of the Stormtrooper costume first produced by Andrew Ainsworth in 1976 for the first Star Wars movie.

