SKYSERVICE BUSINESS GROWS TO MEET INCREASING TRAVEL DEMAND

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fixed Base Operation in Oregon with the completion of a best-in-class business jet center at Redmond Municipal Airport-Roberts Field (RDM) and the opening of a state-of-the-art aircraft hangar at Bend Municipal Airport (BDN).

Throughout 2022, Skyservice has grown across several cities in North America to help address the increasing demand for business aviation services. Doubling the company's footprint at Pierre Trudeau International Airport in Montreal (YUL) and opening a second location at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), two of Canada's busiest airports, the expansion in Oregon builds on Skyservice's 36-year history of delivering clients convenient, high-quality service.

"Skyservice is committed to delivering world-class business aviation services across all of our business service lines, addressing the growing demand for private aviation travel in North America," said Benjamin Murray, President and CEO, Skyservice Business Aviation. "We are excited to open our newest fixed-base operations and hangar facilities in Oregon, a popular place for recreation and tourism, and to improve the client experience through excellent service, safety, and amenities."

Skyservice's recently constructed, 32,000-square-foot facility in Redmond features a contemporary hangar designed with 28-foot hangar doors and a large ramp, expanding the company's service offering to include modern aircraft, such as the Global 7500 and 8000.

In Bend, Skyservice has constructed an additional 16,000 square-foot hangar to accommodate the increased number of clients looking to base their aircraft conveniently at the airport. It joins the business' 10,000-square-foot maintenance, repair, and overhaul services complex.

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

