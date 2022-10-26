RealTruck supports Building Homes for Heroes with continued donations

Leading manufacturer and e-tailer gives over $1 million over five-year partnership

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes celebrates its partnership with the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, RealTruck. Throughout the five-year relationship, RealTruck has donated over $1 million to Building Homes for Heroes. This year, RealTruck continues to support the organization's efforts to gift families of current and former U.S. veterans 11 mortgage-free homes from Sept. 11 to Nov. 11.

"It's imperative as a nation we honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as those who've served and currently serve in our armed forces," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer at RealTruck. "Our organization is so proud of the relationship we have with Building Homes for Heroes. It's both an honor and a privilege to support individuals and families who've gone through extremely difficult times due to the sacrifices they've made for our country," he added.

In addition to the annual donations made by the company, RealTruck gives its 5,000 employees the opportunity to allocate a portion of their weekly paychecks to Building Homes for Heroes, in which RealTruck matches dollar for dollar up to any amount. RealTruck will also offer volunteer days where willing employees will assist with painting and landscaping, in particular.

Building Homes for Heroes was founded by Andy Pujol, who volunteered in the search and rescue efforts on September 11, 2001. Witnessing the horror around him, Pujol made a promise to himself that day to serve his country and help the brave men and women who fought to defend America's freedom in the aftermath of the attacks on 9/11, as well as those who continue to serve and defend today.

"21 years ago, we made a promise that we would never forget. We are proud to say we've lived up to that promise thanks to the support that we receive from patriotic companies like RealTruck," said Pujol, CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "For the fifth straight year, we will build 11 homes in 11 weeks between 9/11 and Veterans Day in honor of all we tragically lost that fateful day. Together, we are all building better and brighter lives for our nation's heroes, while making our communities and country a better place for all to see."

Building Homes for Heroes has built and donated 303 mortgage-free homes since its inception in 2006. The organization dedicated its 300th home on Sept. 10 to Army Spc., Jonathan Merchant, in North Lake, Texas, and will celebrate this and other milestones at its annual gala in New York City on Veterans Day.

To learn more and to donate visit buildinghomesforheroes.org.

About Building Homes for Heroes:

Counting fifteen consecutive years of record-setting growth, Building Homes for Heroes® builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization is strongly committed to building better and brighter lives and supporting the brave men and women who were injured while serving our country. The organization has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for six straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. It's our honor to support the men and women who have loyally and courageously served our country. To learn more about the organization, visit www.buildinghomesforheroes.org.

About RealTruck, Inc.

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck's portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of its primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or on the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

