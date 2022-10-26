Peninsula Clean Energy, Renewable America Launch New Merced County Solar Project

Will generate 3 megawatts of emission-free power for disadvantaged customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Clean Energy and Renewable America are announcing a new solar project that will provide emission-free power to disadvantaged customers in San Mateo County and the City of Los Banos.

The Dos Palos Clean Power project will generate 3 megawatts (MWac) of solar power as part of Peninsula Clean Energy's Green Access Program, which is providing more than 1,000 income-qualified customers in San Mateo County and the City of Los Banos with a 20 percent savings on their electric bills.

"This project checks several important boxes for us, including helping us get closer to our central goal of providing all-renewable power to all of our customers at nearly all hours of the day and evening," Peninsula Clean Energy CEO Jan Pepper said. "Sourcing this carbon-free power for our Los Banos customers from their home county also further shows how we are helping produce and deliver clean and affordable power beyond the coastline and into the heart of our state."

"Our team is thrilled to partner with Peninsula Clean Energy to provide locally sourced solar electricity to their members," Renewable America CEO Ardi Arian said. "This project is unique because it will directly benefit the residents of the surrounding community in Los Banos through local investment and job creation. Peninsula Clean Energy is again showing leadership on how community choice aggregation agencies can make clean energy affordable and accessible for more Californians."

Renewable America is developing, financing, constructing, and maintaining operation of the Dos Palos project in Merced County, which is expected to be online in August 2023.

Peninsula Clean Energy's Green Access program is part of a statewide effort from the California Public Utilities Commission to help low-income residents with their energy bills in communities that experience higher levels of environmental pollution.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, the Dos Palos Clean Power project will offset more than 6,100 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This is equivalent to taking more than 1,317 vehicles off the road per year.

About Peninsula Clean Energy

Peninsula Clean Energy is a Community Choice Aggregation agency. It is the official electricity provider for San Mateo County and for the City of Los Banos. Founded in 2016 with a mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the agency serves a population of 810,000 by providing more than 3,600 gigawatt hours annually of electricity that is 50 percent renewable, 100 percent clean and at lower cost than PG&E. As a community-led, not-for-profit agency, Peninsula Clean Energy makes significant investments in its communities to expand access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions. Peninsula Clean Energy is on track to deliver electricity that is 100 percent renewable by 2025. The agency has earned investment grade credit ratings from Moody's and Fitch. Follow us at PenCleanEnergy.com, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Renewable America LLC

Renewable America is committed to investing in end-to-end development of strategically located solar, solar plus storage, and multi-customer community microgrids projects. With every project, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting our communities with economic development and renewable energy access while minimizing possible environmental impacts. Renewable America has over 255 megawatts (MWdc) of solar and 590 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage projects under development throughout California. For more information about Renewable America's land acquisition, project engineering, interconnection feasibility, PPA origination, financing, and construction management services, visit www.renewam.com or follow us on Linkedin.

