KISS Products Launches New Beauty-Focused Platform to Inspire & Empower

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of BEAUTIFY.TIPS , a new digital destination dedicated to all thing's beauty. What's hip, what's happening, what's new, what's next…the online beauty magazine touted as 'Your New Guide to Gorgeous' features the latest tips, tricks, and trends to help beauty lovers at all skill levels DIY their best life. Coverage includes all products, all brands across beauty, to meet the needs of today's discerning and diverse beauty consumer.

KISS is a global leader in professional quality beauty products and treatments, with iconic brands sold in over 100 countries worldwide. Empowering beauty enthusiasts to "Bring the Salon Home" has been the KISS mission since 1989, and the launch of their new, standalone site takes the brand's cutting-edge innovation and unwavering commitment to ethics, integrity, and excellence to the next level.

To lead BEAUTIFY.TIPS, KISS has named Janene Mascarella as editor-in chief. Janene brings 20 years of experience as a beauty and lifestyle journalist. Her work has appeared in top-tier magazines, newspapers, and online outlets such as Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Self, USA Today, Parade, Women's Health, and CNN.com. Prior to joining KISS, Janene was BELLA Magazine's Beauty Director, where she oversaw beauty content across print and digital for 11 years.

Janene's substantive knowledge of the industry, relatable on-camera appearances, vast media and publishing experience, and unparalleled passion for beauty products makes her appointment as editor-in chief of BEAUTIFY.TIPS by KISS the perfect fit. She will use her decade-long beauty editor expertise and creative spark to oversee all expressions of the site's steady stream of multimedia content, which includes tips & trends, news & reviews, videos & tutorials, guides & quizzes, spotlights & interviews, and more.

"KISS has been my go-to nail and lash brand (both personally and professionally) for many years, and I'm beyond thrilled to join the company and build a place where beauty lovers at all skill levels can find confidence, conversation, and community," says Janene Mascarella. "I have spent the last decade as a beauty editor, and this next chapter of my career is truly a dream come true. My goal is to empower and inspire readers one BEAUTIFY tip at a time."

As edgy as 'the siren eye' and familiar as the French mani, BEAUTIFY.TIPS will celebrate beauty as the ultimate form of self-expression, promote body positivity, and champion glam for all. From demystifying hair spray holds, to TikTok trends worth trying, expert tips from celebrity makeup artists, or the ultimate fashion nail edit, Janene and her team of writers and content creators will serve today's discerning and diverse beauty consumer in search of inspiration, advice, and trust-worthy product recommendations.

"As a global beauty leader, the launch of BEAUTIFY.TIPS is a perfect new venture for KISS Products. It will be the go-to destination for the highly involved beauty consumer interested in staying in-the-know. The platform will focus on all categories across the beauty space and become an indispensable source of information, education, and inspiration." - Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP Global Marketing, KISS Products, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.Beautify.Tips

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon-quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, hair care, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the beauty of the salon and the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

About BEAUTIFY.TIPS

Welcome to your new guide to gorgeous! Powered by KISS, BEAUTIFY.TIPS is the newest online beauty destination featuring everything you need to DIY your most beautiful life. The site's steady stream of top-notch content delivers advice and inspiration from leading experts, influencers, and industry insiders, serving as a one-stop source for the latest and greatest beauty tips, tricks, and trends. Categories include nails & lashes, hair & skincare, fashion & style, makeup & tools, and more – within the KISS portfolio and beyond – to help readers navigate the ever-expanding beauty-verse. For more information visit www.Beautify.tips.

About Janene Mascarella

Janene Mascarella holds the answers to all your burning beauty questions. Her work has been published by a variety of top-notch titles and media outlets such as The Washington Post, CNN.com, Cosmopolitan, Self, Glamour, Health, Cooking Light, Women's Health, USA TODAY, Hamptons Magazine, Consumer Reports, ShopSmart, Modern Woman, Woman's Day, Parenting, Consumers Digest, Parents, Family Circle, Babytalk, Weight Watchers, Working Mother, Fodor's Travel, CBS News, Shop Etc., Taste Of Home, PureWow, and many others. She was beauty director of BELLA Magazine for over a decade, fashion editor Luxury Living Magazine, and a frequent beauty & lifestyle contributor for Parade.com.

