Fintech company Wagepoint recognized as one of Canada's 2022 Best Workplaces for Inclusion and Mental Wellness

Wagepoint's culture creates a uniquely welcoming experience for nearly 200 remote employees

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian fintech company Wagepoint may be in the business of payroll , but it's the business of people that truly sets it apart. This week, Wagepoint was named one of Canada's 2022 Best Workplaces for Inclusion and Mental Wellness by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Unlike other tech industry awards, which are decided by panels and third-party judges, Wagepoint CEO Shrad Rao says this one feels especially meaningful – the results are entirely based on feedback from the company's 175 remote employees (lovingly referred to as a band of misfits!).

"Each person at Wagepoint creates psychological safety, acceptance and inclusion for everyone else." – Shrad Rao, CEO

To earn a spot on the lists, at least 90 percent of employees must agree that they are treated fairly at work, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age or sexual orientation (inclusion) in an anonymous survey, and at least 75 percent of employees must agree that their workplace is psychologically and emotionally healthy (mental wellness).

"Of all the awards we have won, this one feels the most special," says Rao. "I set out to create a place where people feel included and accepted, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age, etc. And, it's one thing when you believe you've created that space, but a whole other thing when the people who are meant to be experiencing the feeling of 'acceptance' actually validate it, and anonymously at that! All that said, I do believe that each person in the company creates psychological safety, acceptance and inclusion for everyone else. So, this is a collective award – an ode to each one of us here at Wagepoint."

Wagepoint has always focused on carving out a uniquely "people first" approach in the fintech industry, based on the simple philosophy that, well, everyone is human!

"For us, it's not a cliche when discussing company culture," says Fallon Collett, Wagepoint's People and Culture Manager. "It means remembering that we are people before we are employees, and making every decision in the business, and with each other, from that place, every single day."

Before they are hired, Wagepoint employees chat with Rao during an informal culture call. They are encouraged to show up to work feeling safe to truly be themselves, and to create that safety for others. But this message isn't a one-hit-wonder; it is reinforced daily, and was the topic of Rao's culture talk during this summer's Wagestock, an annual in-person company retreat (kind of like summer camp, but for – ahem – "grown-ups"). During his talk, Rao touched on the company's operating principles, all rooted in creating a space of safety and trust. The principles include having realistic expectations of each other, seeking to understand where others are coming from, finding balance in decision-making and "knowing your why".

Mental wellness is also a priority at Wagepoint, with all employees entitled to 20 vacation days, in addition to personal and wellness leave, to recharge and do non-work ("people") things. The company offers mental health benefits, partners with People Connect to provide employees access to affordable counseling, creates special Slack channels focused on mental health tips and hosts a series of workshops on well-being topics such as sleep, grief and handling hard times.

By focusing on building an inclusive and mentally healthy team, both Rao and Collett say that Wagepoint is better-equipped to grow and serve another important group of people – its customers! "We treat our customers in the same way that we treat our employees," says Rao. "Happy customers start with happy teams."

Wagepoint has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Glassdoor.com and was recently recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Employee Engagement category in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

About Wagepoint

Wagepoint is a small-but-mighty fintech company on a mission to simplify payroll – and maybe even dare to make it delightful! Our online software was created just for small businesses , automating the most "ugh" parts of payroll – like calculating wages and reporting on taxes – so that our customers can get back to doing, well, literally anything else. Backed by the world's friendliest team, Wagepoint is always supportive, never stuffy and refreshingly human. Founded in 2012, we make payroll magic happen for more than 22,000 small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers across North America. Visit www.wagepoint.com to learn more or connect with us @Wagepoint.

Media contact:

Kasia Wind | Strategic Communications and Projects Manager | kwind@wagepoint.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wagepoint