Cookie Co. Opens First Location in Utah Complete with a Drive-Through

REDLANDS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookie Co. began scaling this year and has been diligent in choosing locations for their gourmet cookie shoppe to call home. Selecting Utah as the next state to expand their brand into was a natural next step for Founders Elise and Matt Thomas who love the area and its community. Cookie Co. will be opening its doors Saturday, October 29th at 12059 S. State Street, Draper, UT 84020. This will be the seventh location for Cookie Co. across three states, California, Texas and now Utah. The opening week line-up of cookies will feature Cookie Co.'s Signature Chocolate Chip, Monster Mash, Pumpkin Chocolate Chip and Frosted Sugar with Halloween Sprinkles. Additional grand opening details for the Draper, Utah location will be available HERE on Cookie Co.'s Instagram. Dedicated to bringing their famed cookies to more raving fans, Cookie Co. is actively vetting interested franchise partners who can learn more by contacting the company HERE.

"We're excited to be in Draper and we have other Utah locations coming soon. However, this location and its drive-through wows with the added convenience, and it is our only drive through to date!" -Elise Thomas, Founder, Cookie Co.

About Cookie Co:

Gourmet cookies, made locally. Founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Cookie Co. began as a labor of love, offering the simplest of comfort foods – fresh baked cookies. Baked right at home with curbside pick-up in their driveway, Founders Elise and Matt Thomas discovered peace in providing an experience that reminded them of hopeful childhood memories. Opening the first location in August 2020 in Redlands, California, Cookie Co. is known for its signature cookies which are proprietary to the company. Additional Cookie Co. locations include Riverside, Temecula, Beaumont and Yucaipa within California alongside Georgetown, Texas. Cookie Co. has thrived thanks to raving fans across the community and is now available as a franchise. Interested franchise partners can learn more by contacting: franchise@cookieco.com.

