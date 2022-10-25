Zero Motorcycles Partners with Rollick on Sales and Marketing Enablement

The partnership will power a better buying experience for customers and dealers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries today announced that Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, has rolled out Aimbase, Rollick's industry-centric lead management platform. The company will soon include RollickDR, the digital retailing solution. The platform will provide dealers with a more tailored experience when handling leads across systems and primarily in their preferred CRM provider.

"We are constantly evolving to provide the most qualified leads to our dealers and to support Zero Motorcycle buyers throughout their customer journey," said Jackie Frenzel, Director of Dealer Network Development for Zero Motorcycles. "We are focused on investing in solutions that meet dealers on their terms while providing a modernized experience to engage and fast-track potential buyers."

Zero's brand marketing team will be able to use several different levels of segmentation and automation through Rollick's Aimbase platform. Dealers will be able to integrate Zero's leads into their existing sales process while also providing Zero with further visibility through lead disposition reporting. Rollick's digital engagement module, RollickDR, will enable a better buying experience for consumers wanting to complete more of their transaction online.

"Zero is a premium electric motorcycles and powertrains manufacturer and we are proud to partner with them to power the best buying experience for both dealers and potential customers," said Jeff Coffman, SVP, Enterprise Solutions and Marketing at Rollick. "When that experience starts on the brand website, Zero begins building loyalty before the customer steps foot in the dealership."

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in several recreation and industrial industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. For more information, visit Rollick .

About Rollick's Aimbase Marketing Technology

Aimbase is the only marketing technology solution in the recreation and industrial equipment industries that combines enterprise lead management, marketing automation, and customer lifecycle management in one platform.

About RollickDR

Rollick's digital retailing solution provides a consolidated tool to help consumers gather detailed transaction information about a potential purchase and, when ready, provide all of the researched information to the dealer. With RollickDR, consumers can get pre-qualified for financing, review OEM & dealerships offers, estimate the value of a trade-in, schedule appointments, and reserve a vehicle in a simple interface that can be embedded on OEM and dealer websites.

About Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for forward-thinking riders around the world.For more information, visit https://www.zeromotorcycles.com/ .

