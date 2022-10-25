Undocumented Immigrants Could Pay Only $11 a Month for Life Insurance

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpertInsuranceReviews.com recently released a guide outlining the best strategies for undocumented immigrants to purchase life insurance .

While many assume undocumented immigrants can't get life insurance most can qualify for coverage.

While many assume undocumented immigrants can't get life insurance because they don't have a Social Security Number, most can qualify for coverage with one of the following forms of identification:

Green Card

ndividual Taxpayer Identification Number

Student Visa

All of these forms of identification are suitable for proving an individual's age.

Insurance companies are focused on earning a profit, and they do that by charging premiums that reflect policyholder risk. As a result, insurers consider the same risk factors for migrants that they consider for anyone else. So, if an individual is young, in good health, and living a safe lifestyle, insurance companies tend to offer their best rates regardless of citizenship status.

ExpertInsuranceReviews.com shared some monthly rate examples for undocumented immigrants purchasing $100,000, 10-year term life insurance policies.

25-year-old male – $11.14

25-year-old female – $10.78

35-year-old male – $11 .31

35-year-old female – $11.34

.45-year-old male – $15.67

.45-year-old female – $15.26

.

The rates for undocumented immigrants are comparable to the rates for natural-born citizens.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized life insurance expert with ExpertInsuranceReviews.com advocates for undocumented immigrants to consider their need for life insurance, "Many undocumented immigrants are uninsured because they don't realize how necessary life insurance is for providing for their loved ones if something happens to them.

"Fortunately, many affordable term life insurance policies are available to this population group."

The ExpertInsuranceReviews.com guide also explains that citizenship status does not impact a life insurance recipient's eligibility because federal law protects life insurance beneficiaries. As a result, undocumented immigrants can receive death benefits from life insurance policies regardless of immigration status.

Read the entire guide here: Life Insurance for Undocumented Immigrants: How to Get the Best Rate .

ExpertInsuranceReviews.com