Kahoot! named one of Fast Company's "Brands That Matter" in 2022

Fast Company's second annual "Brands That Matter" list honors companies and organizations making a cultural impact and offering inspiration to others

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Brands That Matter list , recognizing companies and organizations that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

The brands chosen for this list were selected for their timeliness, relevance, cultural and business impact, clarity, and ingenuity, demonstrating an ability to meaningfully connect and engage with the customers they serve.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief. "The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact."

Kahoot! is recognized as a globally impactful brand for its commitment to helping educators and learners of all ages worldwide create engaging learning experiences in any setting.

"At Kahoot!, our mission is to make learning awesome. Whether you're in a classroom, a boardroom or your living room, we believe that anyone can create magical learning experiences through harnessing the power of friendly competition, interactivity and play," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "It's an honor for Kahoot! to be included in Fast Company's second annual Brands That Matter list, highlighting how we put our mission into action not only by delivering robust solutions, but through engaging our users in rediscovering the joy of learning every day."

Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted more than 8 billion participants (non-unique) from over 200 countries and regions. Kahoot! supports all learners from preschoolers exploring through play to professionals collaborating in the workplace and beyond. Approximately 9 million educators have used Kahoot! in the last 12 months to bring next-level engagement to the classroom, as well as millions of families and students at home and hundreds of thousands of corporate teams worldwide, including in 97% of Fortune 500 companies.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with 8 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com . Let's play!

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

