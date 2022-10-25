Piling Operations are Now More Efficient and Safer with Stakeless Workflows and 3D Machine Control for Junttan Piling Machines

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and KUOPIO, Finland, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Junttan Oy announced today the availability of Trimble® Groundworks Machine Control System for Piling Machines as a factory option on Junttan Oy foundation machines.

Junttan Oy to Offer Trimble Groundworks Machine Control for Piling Machines from the Factory (PRNewswire)

Trimble Groundworks is a 3D machine control system that improves efficiency and reduces downtime with stakeless navigation, productivity and quality monitoring, and office-to-field connectivity. The system helps optimize productivity by enabling operations day and night and under almost any conditions. Using 2D or 3D guidance, Trimble Groundworks provides accurate piling depth and direction. The system reduces driving time per pile for piling machines, decreasing fuel usage to improve jobsite sustainability.

"Junttan strongly believes in the benefits of digitalization in the piling construction field and we are excited to include a GPS machine control system in our product offering," said Karoliina Pesola, head of Digital and Measuring Solutions, Junttan. "Trimble Groundworks connected to Junttan's machine control system PCD will provide a new dimension to our customers' piling experience."

"Both Trimble and Junttan have a long history of providing innovative solutions for piling operations," said Kevin Garcia, general manager for Trimble Civil Specialty Solutions. "Trimble Groundworks technology on Junttan foundation machines will enable our customers to maximize piling productivity and safety, with a reliable and accurate workflow."

More Efficient and Safer Workflows

Trimble Groundworks is part of the Trimble Connected Site® portfolio of solutions that provide a high-level of workflow and process integration from the design phase through to the finished project. The integration of Trimble software in the office and Trimble Groundworks in the field can increase the efficiency and productivity of piling operations, wirelessly syncing data to reduce site visits and provide a single source of truth.

Trimble Groundworks allows operators to create an in-field design for piling and create piling reports. To reduce blind spots, administrators can set avoidance zones in the design file. With these stakeless workflows, Trimble Groundworks reduces the need for surveyors and other personnel to be near the machine, making job sites safer.

Availability

Trimble Groundworks is expected to be available for order in the first quarter 2023 as a factory-fit option from Junttan Oy. To learn more about Trimble Groundworks, go to: trimble.com/groundworks .

About Junttan Oy

Junttan Oy is a family-owned company with nearly 250 professionals worldwide and more than 45 years of experience in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of hydraulic piling equipment. With a factory in Kuopio, Finland, it manufactures pile driving rigs, multipurpose piling rigs, hydraulic impact hammers, and power packs.

Junttan supports its customers around the world with a wide range of services, such as spare parts, maintenance services, modernization and digital services, owning a service center in Hyvinkää, Finland, and subsidiaries in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United States. With a strong experience of demanding deep foundation projects Junttan is able to provide solutions for various pile foundations and soil improvements needs. For more information, visit: junttan.com .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble



Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

