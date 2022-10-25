InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Incontinence Product (SDB-1678)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and I thought there could be a better incontinence product for patients," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the INCONTINENCE PRODUCT. My design could help to reduce complications, morbidity and health care costs associated with traditional catheters."

The invention provides a more comfortable alternative to Foley catheters. In doing so, it reduces the incidence of infections, pain and complications. It also could provide an accurate measurement of urine output. The invention features a practical design that is easy to place and use so it is ideal for the elderly; bed-ridden individuals; anyone who has recently had surgery; as well as individuals who experience nocturia, urinary frequency or incontinence. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

