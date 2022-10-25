Hexaware's Enterprise Modernization Platform, Amaze® for Applications, joins Google Cloud Marketplace

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global technology and business process services company, announces its introduction to Google Cloud Marketplace with its enterprise modernization platform, Amaze® for Applications. This significant milestone represents the distillation of Hexaware's cloud transformation expertise into a SaaS platform that enables enterprises to build, operate, and scale by leveraging Google Cloud services in a self-service manner.

On Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can now subscribe to Amaze® SaaS platform and related services (portfolio assessment, cloud transformation readiness assessment, application cloud transformation, etc.) as a self-service model. There are a variety of flexible package options, pricing models, and accompanying services available that enable enterprises to customize their Amaze® platform to best suit their needs and budget. For example, there are 'Free Tier' services with certain limitations that enable enterprises to explore, experiment, and validate the solution. There are also premium custom solutions available that offer a more robust full-service option. Additionally, there are various pre-paid support plans (Silver, Gold, and Platinum) available.

"Helping organizations execute their digital transformation goals with cloud migration and modernization of technologies are important to both Google Cloud and our partners," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "With its enterprise cloud transformation platform for applications now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Hexaware is making it easier for customers to access and deploy the Amaze® platform to their cloud environment as they progress along their cloud transformation journeys."

Srinivasan Panchapakesan, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Amaze® Business & Cloud Transformation Delivery, said, "Further to the recent US patent approval, getting Amaze® for Applications on Google Cloud Marketplace will help bring the capabilities of our enterprise application modernization platform to more customers globally. We are focused on innovation, and our specially crafted solutions on Google Cloud powered by automation, ML, AI, and analytics will help drive the digital transformation of enterprise applications at scale and speed."

To visit us on Google Cloud Marketplace, click here.

To know more about Amaze®, head here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com

