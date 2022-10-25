Edcetera Acquires Leading Education Provider for Radiologic Technologists

The online education pioneer marks its seventh acquisition in 12 months with expansion into allied health through Pulse Radiology

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera , the Eden Capital-backed provider of continuing education, exam prep, and licensing programs, today announced the acquisition of Pulse Radiology, a pre-licensure and continuing education provider that helps Radiologic Technologists (RTs) prepare for both ARRT Structured Education and Clinical Requirements.

"A real challenge in many critical health care fields is finding educational programs that deliver the accessibility and flexibility of online learning and the hands-on experience that is often required through clinical training. That's why we are excited to bring Pulse Radiology's innovative solution into the Edcetera family," said Nader Qaimari , chief executive officer of Edcetera. "The incredible team at Pulse Radiology will be joining the Edcetera team and helping us to both expand educational offerings for radiologic technologists and extend the Pulse Radiology model to solve similar challenges in other health care fields."

Pulse Radiology was founded in 2016 by Neil Huber, an RT who recognized the challenges faced by registered radiologic technologists, nuclear medicine technologists, radiation therapists, and sonographers in both fitting the required education into their schedules and finding local clinical training to achieve advanced ARRT certification. Pulse Radiology offers best-in-class self-paced online education courses and pairs each RT with one of more than 1,100 local affiliated imaging centers and hospitals across the country for local training. Pulse Radiology's unique model creates a symbiotic relationship that can lead to job offers for the RTs at their training location.

Pulse Radiology is led by a team of experts with the medical and clinical experience needed to help technologists acquire the knowledge they need and navigate the requirements they must meet to advance their careers. As part of Edcetera, Pulse Radiology will create a learning and development ecosystem to host valuable education courses for all ARRT certifications, convenient and interactive CE activities, and post-certification development training.

"Our dedicated team is invested in the success of each individual technologist that comes to us for advanced ARRT certification. Our goal is to provide comprehensive MRI, CT, and Mammography education that is of the highest quality while delivering the utmost in convenience," said Neil Huber , founder and CEO of Pulse Radiology. "By becoming part of Edcetera, we will have the infrastructure and resources to continue building a robust and end-to-end learning ecosystem in the radiology field and to help technologists succeed in their careers."

Edcetera has evolved to become a leading end-to-end provider of training and education in health care, skilled trades, and licensed professions. "Pulse Radiology brings a new online education and clinical navigation system into Edcetera's growing health care offering. Edcetera is continually evolving the ways it can support professionals in advancing their careers," stated Dina Said Dwyer, managing partner at Eden Capital.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisors to Eden Capital, CohnReznick provided financial due diligence, and Tree Line Capital provided debt financing.

To learn more about the company's suite of flexible programming created to advance workers' career pursuits, visit www.edcet.com .

About Edcetera: Edcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers by providing licensing, test preparation, and continuing education. Our significant regulatory experience, paired with our extensive breadth of subject matter expertise and agile delivery methods allow us to adapt rapidly to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends in health care, skilled trades, and licensed professions. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital.

About Pulse Radiology: Based in New York, NY, and also located in Saint Augustine, Florida, Pulse Radiology Education LLC is the first online, ARRT-approved, post primary MRI Certification Program, Computed Tomography (CT) Training and Mammography Program. Pulse Radiology was founded by Neil Huber in November 2015 and launched the first online MRI Program in January 2016. The genesis of Pulse Radiology was built around the idea of providing radiologic technologists the ability to prepare for ARRT certification registry exams online – allowing working radiologic technologists to balance work and personal life properly while pursuing advanced, post-primary MRI certification goals.

About Eden Capital: Eden Capital is a sector-focused private equity firm backing leading management teams in education, tech, and business services companies. Eden Capital partners with management teams, owners, founders, and industry experts to invest in small and medium sized companies featuring proven, scalable business models, a profitable operating history, and a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.edencp.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Edcetera