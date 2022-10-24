Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Announced As the New Face of STETSON Original

Together with Scent Beauty, STETSON Kicks Off New Campaign with the Actor and Recording Artist at the Forefront

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, legendary American brand STETSON and Scent Beauty, Inc. are thrilled to announce that actor and recording artist Luke Grimes, star of the smash hit Paramount television series Yellowstone, is officially the new face of STETSON fragrances.

Stepping into a role most recently played by icons Tom Brady and Matthew McConaughey, Grimes joins STETSON as the brand continues the expansion of its fragrance and grooming offering, built on the foundation of its signature STETSON Original fragrance, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Leading up to the highly-anticipated Season Five premiere of Yellowstone—America's most-watched TV show—Grimes joins STETSON as the spokesperson for the brand's grooming and fragrance products. Shot on location at the iconic Diamond Cross Ranch outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming by director and photographer Blair Getz Mezibov, the new campaign showcases Grimes in his element against an epic Grand Tetons backdrop.

"Since its founding in 1865, the STETSON brand has stood for the best of the American spirit—honest, authentic, and independent—and we can think of no one better to embody those values than Luke Grimes. He exudes strength and integrity on camera and off, and his passion for the West and longtime love of STETSON make him the embodiment of the modern STETSON Man," said Xiao Li Tan, president of Stetson. "As a kid from Ohio who grew up to become a new Western icon, Luke represents the power of achieving your dreams on your own terms, and we're thrilled to have him as part of the STETSON family."

"I grew up with STETSON," said Grimes. "As an actor and musician, I value authenticity and craftsmanship, and STETSON embodies these values completely. I was really drawn to the tagline of the campaign—'Be Your Own Legend.' It's about living authentically, being true to who you really are. Those are the types of people we call legends."

"We are excited to welcome Luke Grimes to STETSON," added Steve Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty, Inc. "He embodies a new, sensitive masculinity very relevant in America today. His love of the outdoors, and connection to the American West, as well as his superb acting and musical talents, make him a perfect spokesperson for STETSON."

The national campaign will air on traditional and digital channels, including social media starting on October 25, 2022. Supporting the television and digital campaign will be a robust print campaign within lifestyle and fashion-based media.

In conjunction with the campaign launch, Stetson will continue to expand its fragrance and personal care offering with new, compelling scents, and grooming and personal care products that appeal to a younger demographic. Starting in Fall 2022, STETSON will also introduce new packaging. The new packaging will incorporate visual motifs that evoke the true spirit of Stetson—well made products that get better with age.

Stetson Original is a timeless scent that spans generations, featuring bold notes of citrus, cedar, and patchouli, with dry down notes of musk, honey amber, and tonka bean. It has remained a top ten best-seller in the American market for four generations.

Stetson fragrances and personal care are available in all major U.S. retailers and will start launching in other major markets in 2023. For more information on the new Stetson campaign featuring Luke Grimes, stay tuned for a preview on STETSON.com, stetsonfragrances.com and ScentBeauty.com this fall.

About Stetson

Founded in 1865, Stetson was born from the spirit of the West and grew to become an American icon. John B. Stetson's friendly gesture towards a wayward traveler on the new frontier gave birth to the world's first "cowboy hat." Ever since, Stetson has been a global leader in headwear, a trusted household name around the world, and has become standard equipment for Western aficionados everywhere.

For over 150 years, Stetson has created quality products that are built to last and have deep roots in the American tradition. We have a strong appreciation for objects that are made well and products that get better with age. We still craft our products using much of the same techniques as John B. did so many years ago – with an eye towards meeting the needs of the future generations of frontiersmen, pioneers, industrialists and trailblazers.

About Scent Beauty, Inc.

Scent Beauty, Inc. is the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke scented products through unique, culturally relevant Brands to consumers worldwide, available on ScentBeauty.com. Scent Beauty's portfolio consists of sectors that showcase the extensive possibilities of scent: Fashion, Lifestyle, Influencers, Artists and Artisans. Scent Beauty is a leader in product innovation and subscribes to the values of diversity, sustainability and ease of shopping from home.

