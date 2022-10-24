WARREN HENRY AUTO GROUP OPENS VESPA KEY WEST

KEY WEST, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Henry Auto Group, one of Florida's leading automotive groups, is pleased to announce the addition of Vespa and Piaggio scooters to its dealership in Key West, Keys Auto Center. Key West is the ideal location to host the iconic Italian scooter brand, bringing a fun, convenient, and sustainable method of transportation to this vibrant community.

Vespa has been the scooter of choice since 1946 and is perfect for a vacation destination like the Keys. It's an easy mode of transportation, especially in crowded Key West where millions of people visit each year and where there is limited parking. It's also a brand that embodies freedom, individuality, and style, which is the hallmark of Key West. While the addition of Vespa in Key West will be beneficial to the community, it will be equally as valuable to the Warren Henry organization. "We are continuously growing our portfolio of luxury and premium brands," said Larry Zinn, Executive General Manager of the Warren Henry Auto Group. "We see tremendous opportunity for Vespa and the potential to be one of the largest dealers in the country."

The new Vespa dealership is located at Key Auto Center, 1618 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, and is one of only a handful of dealers in South Florida.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises of nearly 500 employees, 6 different retail locations, and 17 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company's headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com.

