Thousands Attend FMCS's Free Conflict Resolution Week Webinar Series

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) welcomed almost 3,000 registrants for its week-long webinar series during National Conflict Resolution Week last week marking the Agency's 75th anniversary as the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management.

The no-cost webinar series was just one of the many services FMCS provides that help prevent and resolve conflict.

FMCS offered a range of twice-daily online presentations and workshops on a variety of topics including exploring the history of alternative dispute resolution and its future, workplace communication, cognitive bias in negotiations, technology in mediation, creating effective labor-management partnerships in small bargaining units, and other subjects of significance to practitioners and professionals dedicated to resolving conflict in the workplace and beyond.

"As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we are delighted to share many of the tools, insights, and lessons we've learned throughout our rich history with this audience of industrial relations practitioners from both management and labor, academics, and career neutrals," said FMCS Deputy Director of Field Operations Javier Ramirez during his welcoming remarks to attendees during the opening session.

Although government-provided industrial relations mediation and conciliation services in the U.S. date back almost to the turn of the 20th century, the founding of FMCS by Congress in 1947 sets it apart as is an independent agency whose mission is to preserve and promote labor-management peace and cooperation.

During its 75-year history, FMCS has solidified its role as the premier non-partisan governmental organization for helping parties engaged in difficult situations improve their joint problem-solving abilities, get support to avoid work stoppages, create healthier workplaces and resolve major public policy issues.

In addition to full-spectrum mediation services, "[FMCS] maintains a list of accredited arbitrators for those who need to resolve problems in that type of forum. We also offer training and education to the public through the FMCS Institute, and you can head to our website anytime and see the schedule of course offerings there, both in-person and virtual," said Ramirez.

To learn more about FMCS, visit www.fmcs.gov

For other FMCS services and training opportunities, please visit www.fmcs.gov/services/education-and-outreach/fmcs-institute/

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

