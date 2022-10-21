Diös Fastigheter Interim report Jan-Sep 2022

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With net leasing of SEK 20m, a surplus ratio of 70 per cent and a strengthened occupancy rate of 91 per cent, we are delivering a very good operating profit for the third quarter. Our ability to act and our strong cash flow give us the tools needed for a new business climate and a changing world.

Period Jan-Sep 2022

Income increased by 12 per cent and amounts to SEK 1,641 million (1,467)

Property management income increased by 11 per cent and amounted to SEK 868 million (780)

Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 207 million (922) and on derivatives to SEK 117 million (21)

Profit after tax was SEK 944 million (1,359)

Earnings per share was SEK 6.67 (10.05)

Third quarter 2022

Income increased by 16 per cent and amounts to SEK 559 million (480)

Property management income increased by 8 per cent and amounted to SEK 283 million (261)

Unrealized changes in property values amounted to -432 million (242) and on derivatives to SEK 2 million (7)

Profit after tax was SEK -120 million (402)

Earnings per share was SEK -0.84 (2.98)

"I am proud of our focus on business and relations, where we continue to live close to both our tenants and our banks. Our strong main owners, our competent capable teams and our unique position in the expansive market in northern Sweden give us the conditions for a bright future, where our focus on a cash flow that remains strong generates value for our tenants, our shareholders and ourselves", says Knut Rost, CEO.

Presentation of the report

Today at 10.00 am, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a webcasted conference call. The presentation will be held in English.

More information about the conference can be found at: https://investors.dios.se/English

This disclosure contains information that Diös Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 21 October 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO, Diös

Phone: +46 10-470 95 01

E-mail: knut.rost@dios.se

Rolf Larsson, CFO, Diös

Phone: +46 10-470 95 03

E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

