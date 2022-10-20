Tributes
Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Further Earnings Growth in Third Quarter

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago

Record net income up 26% over third quarter 2021

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported a record net income of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $15.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.78 in the third quarter and $2.11 for the first nine months of 2022.

Third-quarter 2022 highlights, compared to the same period in 2021, include:

  • Net income increased 25.6% to $5.9 million.
  • Net interest income improved $2.5 million, or 19%, aided by a 34% decline in interest expense.
  • Net interest margin yield increased 43 basis points.
  • Earnings per share improved 32% to $0.78.

Additionally, deposits grew $31.2 million during the third quarter, up $80.7 million year to date, an increase of nearly 5%.

"Isabella Bank continued to deliver strong financial results this quarter. The Federal Reserve's 2022 rate decisions contributed to a significant gain in net interest income and improvement in our net interest margin," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Further improvement is expected through the remainder of 2022.

"What's more, our commitment to shareholders, communities and customers continues to be seen through active implementation of multiple strategic initiatives," Evans said. "Construction is well underway on a third full-service branch in Saginaw, and customer response to our new, enhanced online banking system and mobile app has been tremendous."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for third quarter 2022 was $5.9 million, a 25.6% increase compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $15.9 million, compared to $14.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the third quarter 2022 improved by $2.5 million or 19% compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net interest income increased $5.0 million or 12.7% compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in investment securities led to a $2.8 million increase in gross interest income during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a strategic reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $2.2 million, or 37.1%, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The provision for loan loss for the first nine months of 2022 was $540,000 compared to a $599,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, when initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $180,000 during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021. A $1.1 million increase in service charges and fees including $605,000 of income related to mortgage servicing rights was offset by a $891,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined in comparison to 2021. Noninterest expenses for the first nine months of 2022 increased $2.4 million, as a result of increased compensation and benefits cost, other losses, consulting, donations and community relations expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.28% and 2.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, an increase of 43 basis points. The net yield was 3.10% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.87% for the same period in 2021. Considering the rate increases during the first nine months of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.

Balance Sheet

Assets: The Corporation had $2.06 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $268.9 million and $464.1 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of September 30, 2022 totaled $1.2 billion. Gross loans declined $64.9 million since December 31, 2021 due to a decrease in the amount of $70.5 million in advances to mortgage brokers, which is included within the commercial loan portfolio, however, is not considered a component of the Corporation's core lending business. Credit quality remained strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.32% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $80.7 million, or 4.7%, since December 31, 2021.  Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.07%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.10% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.83%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.40 as of September 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.05%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30
2022


December 31
2021

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           26,763


$           25,563

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

72,149


79,767

Total cash and cash equivalents

98,912


105,330

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

581,233


490,601

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

934


1,735

Loans




Commercial

730,504


807,439

Agricultural

96,850


93,955

Residential real estate

334,412


326,361

Consumer

74,385


73,282

Gross loans

1,236,151


1,301,037

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,677


9,103

Net loans

1,226,474


1,291,934

Premises and equipment

25,107


24,419

Corporate owned life insurance policies

32,764


32,472

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,496


17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,290


48,302

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

34,767


19,982

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,063,977


$      2,032,158

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits




Noninterest bearing

$         510,127


$         448,352

Interest bearing demand deposits

368,537


364,563

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

842,081


818,841

Certificates of deposit over $250

70,288


78,583

Total deposits

1,791,033


1,710,339

Borrowed funds




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

52,479


50,162

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


20,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,225


29,158

Total borrowed funds

81,704


99,320

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

14,628


11,451

Total liabilities

1,887,365


1,821,110

Shareholders' equity




Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,564,348 shares (including 139,084 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and
7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021

129,094


129,052

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,888


4,545

Retained earnings

85,497


75,592

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(42,867)


1,859

Total shareholders' equity

176,612


211,048

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,063,977


$      2,032,158

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended 

 September 30


Nine Months Ended 

 September 30


2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income








Loans, including fees

$           13,563


$           13,033


$           39,120


$           38,634

Available-for-sale securities








Taxable

2,209


1,224


5,851


3,529

Nontaxable

726


725


2,090


2,393

Federal funds sold and other

521


160


822


516

Total interest income

17,019


15,142


47,883


45,072

Interest expense








Deposits

908


1,251


2,698


4,363

Borrowings








Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

9


13


26


40

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

33


299


152


1,093

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

266


266


798


349

Total interest expense

1,216


1,829


3,674


5,845

Net interest income

15,803


13,313


44,209


39,227

Provision for loan losses

18


(107)


540


(599)

Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

15,785


13,420


43,669


39,826

Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

2,122


1,964


6,615


5,489

Wealth management fees

679


772


2,217


2,274

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

223


201


655


577

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

174


339


568


1,459

Other

54


91


339


415

Total noninterest income

3,252


3,367


10,394


10,214

Noninterest expenses








Compensation and benefits

6,369


6,116


18,480


17,693

Furniture and equipment

1,490


1,349


4,382


4,049

Occupancy

918


866


2,813


2,726

Other

3,140


2,854


9,223


8,029

Total noninterest expenses

11,917


11,185


34,898


32,497

Income before federal income tax
expense

7,120


5,602


19,165


17,543

Federal income tax expense

1,233


916


3,249


2,838

NET INCOME

$              5,887


$              4,686


$           15,916


$           14,705

Earnings per common share








Basic

$                0.78


$                0.59


$                2.11


$                1.85

Diluted

$                0.77


$                0.58


$                2.08


$                1.82

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.27


$                0.27


$                0.81


$                0.81

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans

$    1,256,723


$         13,563


4.32 %


$    1,203,468


$         13,033


4.33 %

Taxable investment securities

490,751


2,190


1.79 %


332,056


1,224


1.47 %

Nontaxable investment securities

110,058


1,002


3.64 %


113,857


1,035


3.64 %

Fed funds sold

16



1.98 %


4



0.02 %

Other

101,687


521


2.05 %


262,023


160


0.24 %

Total earning assets

1,959,235


17,276


3.53 %


1,911,408


15,452


3.23 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for loan losses

(9,691)






(9,361)





Cash and demand deposits due from
banks

24,875






30,120





Premises and equipment

24,475






24,540





Accrued income and other assets

78,151






109,750





Total assets

$    2,077,045






$    2,066,457

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       381,282


$                64


0.07 %


$       366,345


$                46


0.05 %

Savings deposits

642,916


270


0.17 %


565,814


161


0.11 %

Time deposits

262,628


574


0.87 %


323,322


1,044


1.29 %

Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements

49,267


9


0.07 %


62,790


13


0.08 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

6,739


33


1.96 %


62,718


299


1.91 %

Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs

29,211


266


3.64 %


29,124


266


3.65 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,372,043


1,216


0.35 %


1,410,113


1,829


0.52 %

NONINTEREST BEARING
LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

497,215






419,017





Other

13,627






12,826





Shareholders' equity

194,160






224,501





Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$    2,077,045






$    2,066,457





Net interest income (FTE)



$         16,060






$         13,623



Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)





3.28 %






2.85 %


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans

$    1,251,206


$         39,120


4.17 %


$    1,202,060


$         38,634


4.29 %

Taxable investment securities

462,675


5,795


1.67 %


268,435


3,529


1.75 %

Nontaxable investment securities

107,041


2,934


3.65 %


122,675


3,346


3.64 %

Fed funds sold

8



1.69 %


3



0.01 %

Other

113,847


822


0.96 %


273,997


516


0.25 %

Total earning assets

1,934,777


48,671


3.35 %


1,867,170


46,025


3.29 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for loan losses

(9,372)






(9,502)





Cash and demand deposits due from
banks

24,843






29,236





Premises and equipment

24,401






24,836





Accrued income and other assets

87,989






109,835





Total assets

$    2,062,638






$    2,021,575

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       379,952


$              170


0.06 %


$       337,561


$              168


0.07 %

Savings deposits

628,823


600


0.13 %


549,213


459


0.11 %

Time deposits

275,586


1,928


0.93 %


345,960


3,736


1.44 %

Federal funds purchased and
repurchase agreements

48,119


26


0.07 %


56,424


40


0.09 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,513


152


1.93 %


79,048


1,093


1.84 %

Subordinated debt, net of
unamortized issuance costs

29,189


798


3.65 %


12,907


349


3.61 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,372,182


3,674


0.36 %


1,381,113


5,845


0.56 %

NONINTEREST BEARING
LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

475,373






405,046





Other

15,242






13,144





Shareholders' equity

199,841






222,272





Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$    2,062,638






$    2,021,575





Net interest income (FTE)



$         44,997






$         40,180



Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)





3.10 %






2.87 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021

PER SHARE










Basic earnings

$            0.78


$            0.70


$            0.63


$            0.63


$            0.59

Diluted earnings

$            0.77


$            0.69


$            0.62


$            0.63


$            0.58

Dividends

$            0.27


$            0.27


$            0.27


$            0.27


$            0.27

Tangible book value

$          16.96


$          18.85


$          19.56


$          21.61


$          21.87

Quoted market value










High

$          24.95


$          26.25


$          26.00


$          29.00


$          26.74

Low

$          21.39


$          23.00


$          24.50


$          24.75


$          22.55

Close (1)

$          21.40


$          24.80


$          25.85


$          25.50


$          26.03

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,564,348


7,553,113


7,542,758


7,532,641


7,926,610

Average number of common shares
outstanding

7,555,333


7,545,001


7,533,711


7,570,961


7,932,227

Average number of diluted common shares
outstanding

7,650,950


7,650,145


7,639,688


7,679,019


8,044,572

PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average total assets

1.13 %


1.04 %


0.92 %


0.96 %


0.91 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

12.13 %


10.83 %


9.02 %


8.83 %


8.35 %

Return on average tangible
shareholders' equity

16.15 %


14.38 %


11.72 %


11.31 %


10.65 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.28 %


3.16 %


2.86 %


2.86 %


2.85 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)










Loans sold with servicing retained

$      268,879


$      273,294


$      275,556


$      278,844


$      285,392

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      464,136


$      454,535


$      501,829


$      516,243


$      491,784

Total assets under management

$   2,796,992


$   2,776,202


$   2,838,318


$   2,827,245


$   2,859,877

ASSET QUALITY (1)










Nonaccrual status loans

$             580


$             540


$             747


$          1,245


$          3,077

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$        18,702


$        21,905


$        22,335


$        25,276


$        26,189

Foreclosed assets

$             240


$             241


$             187


$             211


$             348

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$               41


$              (11)


$              (64)


$               71


$             160

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.05 %


0.05 %


0.06 %


0.10 %


0.25 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.04 %


0.05 %


0.05 %


0.08 %


0.18 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to
gross loans

0.78 %


0.76 %


0.76 %


0.70 %


0.73 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)










Shareholders' equity to assets

8.56 %


9.31 %


9.50 %


10.39 %


10.64 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.44 %


8.38 %


8.12 %


7.97 %


8.37 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.92 %


12.44 %


12.83 %


12.07 %


13.07 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.92 %


12.44 %


12.83 %


12.07 %


13.07 %

Total risk-based capital

15.85 %


15.33 %


15.84 %


14.94 %


16.03 %

(1) At end of period 











Nine Months Ended


September 30
2022


September 30
2021


September 30
2020

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$            2.11


$            1.85


$            1.46

Diluted earnings

$            2.08


$            1.82


$            1.43

Dividends

$            0.81


$            0.81


$            0.81

Tangible book value

$          16.96


$          21.87


$          21.75

Quoted market value






High

$          26.25


$          26.74


$          24.50

Low

$          21.39


$          19.45


$          15.60

Close (1)

$          21.40


$          26.03


$          16.74

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,564,348


7,926,610


8,007,901

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,544,909


7,948,578


7,945,762

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,647,117


8,065,252


8,096,802

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

1.03 %


0.97 %


0.82 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.62 %


8.82 %


7.04 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

14.01 %


11.28 %


9.05 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.10 %


2.87 %


2.93 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$      268,879


$      285,392


$      289,524

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      464,136


$      491,784


$      403,730

Total assets under management

$   2,796,992


$   2,859,877


$   2,664,951

ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual status loans

$             580


$          3,077


$          4,946

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$        18,702


$        26,189


$        23,257

Foreclosed assets

$             240


$             348


$             651

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$              (34)


$               52


$            (158)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.05 %


0.25 %


0.38 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.04 %


0.18 %


0.30 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.78 %


0.73 %


0.73 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

8.56 %


10.64 %


11.29 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.44 %


8.37 %


8.76 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.92 %


13.07 %


12.90 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.92 %


13.07 %


12.90 %

Total risk-based capital

15.85 %


16.03 %


13.64 %

(1) At end of period






SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021

Commercial

$         730,504


$         772,567


$         727,614


$         807,439


$         757,993

Agricultural

96,850


94,726


88,169


93,955


93,782

Residential real estate

334,412


329,795


328,559


326,361


321,620

Consumer

74,385


74,822


74,029


73,282


75,163

Gross loans

$      1,236,151


$      1,271,910


$      1,218,371


$      1,301,037


$      1,248,558



September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         510,127


$         488,110


$         461,473


$         448,352


$         430,950

Interest bearing demand deposits

368,537


370,284


387,187


364,563


374,137

Savings deposits

651,129


635,397


635,195


596,662


572,136

Certificates of deposit

260,741


265,477


279,708


297,696


312,027

Internet certificates of deposit

499


598


598


3,066


3,066

Total deposits

$      1,791,033


$      1,759,866


$      1,764,161


$      1,710,339


$      1,692,316



September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021

U.S. Treasury

$         206,791


$         214,474


$         218,268


$         209,703


$         192,069

States and political subdivisions

114,000


119,649


114,015


121,205


128,689

Auction rate money market preferred

2,479


2,497


2,867


3,242


3,246

Mortgage-backed securities

41,042


45,796


49,578


56,148


62,030

Collateralized mortgage obligations

209,720


167,572


152,441


92,301


100,767

Corporate

7,201


7,602


7,750


8,002


7,583

Available-for-sale securities, at
fair value

$         581,233


$         557,590


$         544,919


$         490,601


$         494,384



September 30
2022


June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

$           52,479


$           47,247


$           51,353


$           50,162


$           67,519

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


10,000


10,000


20,000


60,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,225


29,203


29,181


29,158


29,136

Total borrowed funds

$           81,704


$           86,450


$           90,534


$           99,320


$         156,655

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended 
 September 30


Nine Months Ended 
 September 30


2022


2021


2022


2021

Service charges and fees








ATM and debit card fees

$              1,212


$              1,156


$              3,507


$              3,282

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

673


601


1,913


1,518

Freddie Mac servicing fee

168


177


506


572

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)


(28)


477


(128)

Other fees for customer services

69


58


212


245

Total service charges and fees

2,122


1,964


6,615


5,489

Wealth management fees

679


772


2,217


2,274

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

223


201


655


577

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

174


339


568


1,459

Other

54


91


339


415

Total noninterest income

$              3,252


$              3,367


$           10,394


$           10,214



Three Months Ended 
 September 30


Nine Months Ended 
 September 30


2022


2021


2022


2021

Compensation and benefits

$              6,369


$              6,116


$           18,480


$           17,693

Furniture and equipment

1,490


1,349


4,382


4,049

Occupancy

918


866


2,813


2,726

Other








Audit, consulting, and legal fees

595


665


1,749


1,553

ATM and debit card fees

543


473


1,485


1,352

Marketing costs

209


236


812


683

Donations and community relations

239


198


665


452

Memberships and subscriptions

230


234


654


662

Loan underwriting fees

243


238


640


628

Director fees

210


166


598


505

All other

871


644


2,620


2,194

Total other noninterest expenses

3,140


2,854


9,223


8,029

Total noninterest expenses

$           11,917


$           11,185


$           34,898


$           32,497

