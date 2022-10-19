JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, a national leader in healthcare real estate development, has appointed John Fry as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions. In this new role, Mr. Fry will oversee the company's national acquisition platform.

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Names John Fry Senior Vice President, Acquisitions

John Fry comes to Rendina from Remedy Medical Properties, one of the largest owners of healthcare properties in the country. At Remedy, Mr. Fry was responsible for the acquisition of more than $1.9 billion on in medical office properties, totaling more than 4.3 million square feet.

"John's experience and skills are an ideal match with our commitment to expand our portfolio," said Richard M. Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina Healthcare Real Estate. "We've been recognized as a leading developer of healthcare real estate for more than three decades; with John on our team, it further solidifies Rendina's reputation as a premier acquirer of healthcare real estate."

Mr. Fry's previous experience also includes working as an Investment Broker and Senior Analyst at Marcus & Millichap in Chicago, IL.

Mr. Fry has a Bachelors of Business Administration and an MBA from Western Michigan University.

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Rendina is a trusted national leader in Healthcare Real Estate, providing comprehensive solutions to our clients and giving back to the communities we serve. We assist hospitals and health systems in fulfilling growth and physician recruitment strategies by offering creative solutions for a variety of healthcare real estate initiatives. We have been a trusted partner to healthcare providers for more than 35 years and have developed more than 8.3 million square feet of healthcare real estate throughout the country.

