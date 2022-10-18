Recruiter.com Launches Shareholder Perks Program on TiiCKER

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruiter.com Group Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT), an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100, today announced a new Shareholder Rewards Program exclusively through TiiCKER.

Shareholders owning Recruiter.com stock can redeem perks simply for owning shares. Perks are available at TiiCKER.com/RCRT or in the TiiCKER app and can be redeemed when a shareholder creates an account and connects any brokerage account to verify their stock ownership. In addition to rewarding shareholders with free perks and online merchandise, Recruiter.com and its retail investors will now be able to communicate and interact directly on the platform.

"Recruiter.com is at the beginning of its public company journey and attracting and engaging a connected community of shareholders will be a critical component to building brand awareness," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "We are excited to enhance our shareholder relationships and develop new investor connections by offering perks and rewards through the TiiCKER platform."

Recruiter.com is partnering with industry leading shareholder loyalty platform TiiCKER to create and accelerate its shareholder rewards program. TiiCKER will facilitate the perks program and drive direct-to-shareholder marketing and investor engagement for Recruiter.com, the fast-growing recruiting platform with an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation.

According to a 2020 national TiiCKER/Harris Poll, 77% of everyday investors would be more likely to buy shares of a company if they were offered a shareholder perk, reward, or product discount.

"Retail investors want to connect to the brands they love like Recruiter.com, and we're honored to have the leading recruiter-centric platform on the leading platform for consumer shareholders," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Shareholder Loyalty is the next major trend in affinity marketing thanks to our ability to verify, reward and engage existing shareholders and attract new investors to the company.

The TiiCKER fintech platform and mobile app provide access to product discounts, VIP events and exclusive perks to shareholders, as well as commission-free trading, editorial content and a Shareholder Store™ exclusively for owners. TiiCKER is the only direct-to-consumer platform for publicly traded CMOs and marketers who previously could not reach their tens of thousands or millions of owners, and for investor relations officers (IROs) to grow and engage their previously ignored retail investors.

To claim shareholder perks offered by Recruiter.com, please visit TiiCKER.com/RCRT.

About Recruiter.com

Recruiter.com (Nasdaq:RCRT) is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading and custom articles and content. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

