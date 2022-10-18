Browzwear Hires SaaS Entrepreneur & Thought Leader Stijn Hendrikse as Chief Growth Officer

Experienced founder, board member and former Microsoft exec joins 3D fashion tech pioneer as global adoption accelerates

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Browzwear , a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, today announced that noted SaaS entrepreneur and thought leader Stijn Hendrikse has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. With over 20 years of experience leading business development and sales strategies for B2B and B2C technology companies, Hendrikse is well-positioned to leverage Browzwear's strong, competitive positioning to drive continued global expansion.

Prior to joining Browzwear, Hendrikse served as CMO or CEO for numerous start-up and scale-up companies including MightyCall and Acumatica. He is the author of T2D3: How some software startups scale, where many fail, and has frequently served as a mentor to investors, entrepreneurs, executives and marketing teams. Hendrikse began his career in software leading global SMB marketing and public sector product marketing for Office at Microsoft.

"We are incredibly proud to have a leader as renowned in the SaaS industry as Stijn join our executive team, and we see his excitement about joining Browzwear and contributing his vast knowledge and experience to our continued global growth as a testament to the value we bring to the entire fashion value chain," said Co-founder and CEO Browzwear, Avihay Feld. "We are confident that, with his remarkable background and track record of success, Stijn is well-positioned to drive our next chapter of growth."

"It's an exciting time to be joining Browzwear, a company who has been trailblazing fashion's digital transformation for over 20 years," said Hendrikse. "I look forward to working with apparel companies throughout the value chain, enabling them to leverage the company's market-leading technology to solve long-standing challenges in new forms of retail, manufacturing processes and product development. The clothing industry is going through a period of rapid transformation and innovation, ranging from new technologies for supply chain to the evolving metaverse and its potential impact on how people experience, acquire and wear clothing. These positive disruptions hold tremendous promise, from mitigating the industry's environmental impact to enabling organizations to improve profitability. It's all very inspiring."

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and pattern makers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear's Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 350 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear's open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecological and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com .

