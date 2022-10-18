Alithya partners with OneWorldSIS to expand its Higher Education offering

Partnership complements growing ecosystem of solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with OneWorldSIS Inc. ("OneWorldSIS"), provider of the digitally transformative OneWorldSIS Student Information System (SIS) for educational institutions.

While CRM manages relationships between students and a university, registrar offices rely on SIS as a system of record, helping institutions capture and manage core transactions.

This new partnership extends Alithya's existing footprint of Higher Education solutions to better address the digital transformation needs of the North American Higher Education sector, and specifically expands Alithya's Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM offerings to include a solution tailored to the operational needs and administrative functions of educational institutions.

Quote by Henry Hickman, Chief Executive Officer of OneWorldSIS:

"The Student Information System is a critical technology that all Higher Education institutions must implement as part of their twenty-first century digital transformations. We are excited that Alithya shares OneWorldSIS' vision that our SIS system is built for today's world, helping institutions to maximize efficiencies and to manage the entire student end-to-end lifecycle, from recruitment through to alumni."

Quote by Damien Dumas, Alithya's Higher Education Practice Lead:

"The entire North American Higher Education sector is updating legacy systems. This strategic partnership with OneWorldSIS reflects Alithya's goal of helping Higher Education institutions of all sizes to modernize their technology infrastructure with a Microsoft ecosystem that includes SIS, finance, and CRM, plus a full range of complementary solutions and implementation services."

A win-win collaboration

The partnership agreement reinforces Alithya's position as a trusted advisor to the Higher Education sector, derived from extensive experience in modern software architecture and the unparalleled expertise of its dedicated Higher Education practice. The win-win collaboration also provides OneWorldSIS with an opportunity to leverage Alithya's expertise in the Higher Education sector to expand the reach and adoption of its innovative SIS product.

According to the Tambellini Group, a leading Higher Education analyst firm, Student System Technology investments surged ahead by 98 percent in 2021, the largest annual increase in student system selections in over a decade. The Tambellini Group predicts ongoing acceleration in investments as available systems continue to evolve, and as institutions address the need to enhance the student experience and operational efficiencies with an increasing sense of urgency.

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of approximately 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. A member of Microsoft's Inner Circle, the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners, and the winner of two 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, Alithya has helped hundreds of clients realize value from Microsoft technology.

Initiated in 2020, Alithya's Higher Education practice has been embraced by Canadian universities seeking a trusted advisor to accompany them in the digital transformation of their unique organizational processes.

About OneWorldSIS:

OneWorldSIS delivers educational solutions that enable users and constituents to achieve the most optimal organizational processes possible. Built on the powerful and extendable Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, OneWorldSIS represents a paradigm shift in the way educational organizations and institutions manage their activities and administrative functions. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, OneWorldSIS has an expansive global client base with educational institutions on five continents.

