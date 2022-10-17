Tributes
HydroJug Takes Home Top Spot on MountainWest Capital Network List of 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Utah

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced HydroJug  as the top ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

"HydroJug was recognized on the Emerging Elite list last year and skyrocketed to the top of our Utah 100 list today because of its unique approach to helping individuals live healthier lifestyles," Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "What we see is companies that make the list often continue to grow at an exciting pace. More than a third of the companies on our 2022 list have been in the top 100 for five or more years."

This year had 38 companies that have made the list five or more years, with 10 of them mainstays on the list for more than a decade. As the digital economy has grown, online influencers' power in the market has bolstered company's progress with organizations like HydroJug, Zyia Active, Clean Simple Eats, GABB Wireless, Mixhers, and many others capitalizing on influencer marketing to bring in revenue.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2021, while those in the Top Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five-year period.

MWCN also identified 15 companies as its Emerging Elite, which are organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The final ranked list of the 2022 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100:

  1. HydroJug
  2. Strut
  3. LoanPro
  4. Clean Simple Eats, LLC
  5. SilverOnyx LLC
  6. Whistic
  7. Motivosity
  8. Pit Viper
  9. Filevine
  10. Bucked Up
  11. Aptive Environmental
  12. Black Rifle Coffee Company
  13. Lendio
  14. CB SkyShare
  15. Telarus
  16. Cidi Labs
  17. Legacy RV Center
  18. Weave
  19. Clarus Corporation
  20. Beauty Industry Group
  21. Lucid Software
  22. Health Catalyst
  23. Security National Financial Corporation
  24. Coconu
  25. Claravine, Inc.
  26. Christensen Arms
  27. Redlist
  28. Ezarc Inc.
  29. Domo, Inc.
  30. Blue Raven Solar
  31. Executech
  32. Conservice
  33. AutoSavvy
  34. FirstMile
  35. USANA Health Sciences
  36. Lion Energy LLC
  37. Coreform LLC
  38. Made By Mary, LLC
  39. Alpha Warranty Services
  40. Varex Imaging
  41. 1 Source Business Solutions
  42. American Eagle Ready Mix Utah, LLC
  43. JobNimbus
  44. Tech9
  45. Comma Copywriters
  46. Dental Intelligence
  47. Nature's Sunshine Products
  48. Goal Zero
  49. eAssist Dental Solutions
  50. Cotopaxi
  51. Design Imaging
  52. Freeus, LLC
  53. eLuma
  54. Inside Real Estate
  55. Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
  56. J. Lyne Roberts & Sons
  57. Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc.
  58. Qnergy
  59. ProdataKey
  60. Foursight Capital
  61. Five Star Franchising
  62. Campman
  63. Intermountain Nutrition
  64. Western Peaks Logistics
  65. Buy Box Experts
  66. Zonos
  67. Big Deal Outlet
  68. Strong Connexions
  69. Zamp HR
  70. Enso Rings
  71. Evolved Commerce
  72. International Products Group
  73. ELB Learning
  74. Olympus Wealth Management
  75. FireFly Automatix, Inc.
  76. OptConnect
  77. Squeeze
  78. Disruptive Advertising
  79. Little Road Co.
  80. Abode Luxury Rentals
  81. ObservePoint
  82. Innovecture
  83. Huge Brands
  84. Conductive Group
  85. Flex Fleet Rental
  86. Teton Sports
  87. Max Connect Digital
  88. Denik
  89. Capita Financial Network
  90. Legacy Tree Genealogists
  91. KURU Footwear
  92. Strike Visuals
  93. Universal Accounting Center
  94. Prestman Auto
  95. Bike Peddler
  96. VLCM
  97. Complete Recovery Corporation
  98. Lifevantage Corporation
  99. Namify, LLC
  100. York Howell & Guymon

Top Revenue:

  1. Layton Construction
  2. Overstock
  3. Sportsman's Warehouse
  4. Pattern
  5. Zions Bancorporation
  6. HealthEquity
  7. Purple Innovation, Inc.
  8. Young Automotive Group
  9. Extra Space Storage, Inc.
  10. G&A Partners
  11. Nu Skin
  12. Zyia Active
  13. Pluralsight
  14. Merit Medical
  15. PCF Insurance Services

Emerging Elite

(Listed Alphabetically)

  1. &Collar
  2. AZOVA
  3. Bacon Work Inc.
  4. Baltic Born (Three Lilies Inc.)
  5. Brandless
  6. Emmersion
  7. Gabb Wireless
  8. HeroDevs
  9. Kenect
  10. Kizik
  11. Lumio
  12. Mixhers
  13. OSH Cut
  14. Pure Healthcare
  15. Zartico

About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.

