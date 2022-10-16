Schneider Electric to Offer First-Look at New Square D™ Combination Service Entrance Device During NECA 2022

Code compliant to the new NEC 2020 standards, Schneider Electric continues to meet evolving coding regulations while remaining focused on safe solutions for contractors and meeting the changing needs of homeowners

Ahead of its official launch later this year, Schneider Electric previews innovative new CSED design for attending electricians, contractors and installers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today offered a sneak peak of the new Square D™ Combination Service Entrance Device (CSED) during the NECA 2022 Convention & Trade Show at booth #2502. Developed with the electrical professionals in mind, this product is code compliant to the new NEC 2020 standards, offers new safety features, and provides updated, compact design elements for easy installation.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Schneider Electric designed the new CSED to address evolving code requirements and prioritize homeowner safety, combining the meter socket and service disconnect into one enclosure. The new CSED, scheduled to be launched later this year, offers innovative safety and design features, including:

Outdoor disconnect, surge and GFI protection required by NEC 2020

Plug-on Neutral interior seamlessly accommodates existing Plug-on Neutral breakers and surge protection devices

Standardized solar-ready capability for customers seeking a more environmental approach

Newly added four space/eight circuit option

Compact footprint that demands less space, creating a seamless and cleaner install

Three inch (3") service feed conduit to allow for more wiring maneuverability (as required by select utilities)

"Electric codes change, but safety remains paramount for us in the products we offer and for electrical contractors in the products they install," said Richard Korthauer, Senior Vice President, Schneider Electric Home & Distribution US. "By bringing this cutting-edge Combination Service Entrance Device to market, we are supporting electrical contractors by simplifying NEC 2020 compliance and by streamlining solar installation in preparation for the expected increase in demand resulting from the Inflation Reduction Act."

The new CSED is solar-ready and designed to accommodate Wiser™ Energy technology, giving homeowners more control of their evolving energy needs. With Wiser Energy, customers are afforded the opportunity to monitor how their energy is being used down to the device level. Providing real-time energy usage insight allows homeowners to easily spot inefficiencies, set energy goals, reduce waste, and track savings—ultimately maximizing their electrical needs and desires.

To get a first look at the new product, please visit booth #2502 at the NECA 2022 Convention & Trade Show. The new CSED will be available in December 2022. For more information about Schneider Electric, please visit se.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #SmartHome #Sustainability

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric