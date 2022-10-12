America's First World's Fair in Over 40 Years: An Argument in Support of Minnesota's "Healthy People, Healthy Planet" Bid From U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy to International Expo Delegation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 14th, Minnesota USA Expo 2027, the non-profit dedicated to bringing the World's Fair to American soil for the first time in over 40 years, will host a panel at the Press Club featuring U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism in the International Trade Administration Mark Keam, and President of Minnesota USA Expo 2027 John Stanoch. On this final day of a five-day Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) Enquiry Mission to the U.S. to determine the 2027 Expo site, panelists will advocate for Minnesota to be selected as host.

The panel is the capstone event for the BIE international delegation, an Intergovernmental Organization in charge of international exhibitions. BIE representatives are finishing visiting Minnesota and Washington D.C. to evaluate the Expo site and gauge support from local and national leaders.

As the official bid of the US, the Minnesota Expo has earned the support of Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden and enjoys bipartisan congressional support.

The theme of the Expo is "Healthy People, Healthy Planet." On the heels of a global pandemic, this would be the first-ever Expo focused on global health and wellness issues. Minnesota is known for its public health leadership, health research institutions, and corporate leaders in medicine. It's home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota , whose researchers are at the forefront of global fights against HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika.

Panelists will present their case to the BIE and take questions from press.

Date : Friday, October 14th, 2022; 10:00am - 10:30am ET

Location : National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

Fourth Estate Room

Contact: valerie@team-arc.com (417-380-3921)

