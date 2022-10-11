Tributes
TEXANS GO ALL-ELECTRIC AT ELECTRIFY EXPO AUSTIN AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS NOVEMBER 12 & 13

Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Ride, Drive, Skate, and Scoot at North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival at COTA
  • World's Leading EV Brands on Display
  • Locals "Show Off" their Unique, Customized Electric Vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, closes out its 2022 U.S. tour on November 12 and 13 in Austin, Texas. The final event of 2022 expects to draw its largest crowd yet and log more than 20,000 test rides on the world's leading EV brands. From electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in EV charging technology, those in attendance can ride, drive and demo the newest vehicles in electric mobility. Electrify Expo has fun for the whole family, including the Hover-1 Kids Zone where kids with the need for speed can try electric go-karts, e-scooters, and more.

Austin will host an all-new aspect of the electrified vehicle market, EV customization. Electrify Expo will launch "Electrify Show Off,' for EV enthusiasts to display their customized electric vehicles. To register a vehicle for "Electrify Show Off,' visit Show Off.

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

WHAT:

Electrify Expo: Largest electric vehicle festival and testing grounds in North America

WHO:

(Sample Companies) BMW, Lexus, Kia, Lucid, Polestar, Volkswagen, Volvo, LiveWire, Arcimoto, Bird, Volcon, NIU, Aventon, JackRabbit, Specialized, Pedego, Super73, Razor, UBCO, Evolve Skateboards, Yokohama, Bridgestone, and many others

WHEN:

Saturday & Sunday, November 12 & 13

TIME:

10 am - 5 pm Each Day

WHERE:

Circuit of the Americas
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd
Austin, TX 78617

TICKETS:

$20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free
https://www.electrifyexpo.com/austin

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Contact:
Mission Control Communications
electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texans-go-all-electric-at-electrify-expo-austin-at-circuit-of-the-americas-november-12--13-301644729.html

SOURCE Electrify Expo

