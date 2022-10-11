Stratos Wealth Partners Recognized as a Barron's Top RIA Firm

For Five Consecutive Years, Stratos Listed as one of Nation's Best Independent Advisory Firms

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos), a family of wealth management firms on a mission to support the development of growth-minded financial advisors across the country, today announced its registered investment advisor (RIA), Stratos Wealth Partners, was recognized as one of the leading RIAs in the country by Barron's 2022 Top RIA Firms rankings. Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.1 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $7.1 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $17.2 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Now in the seventh year, the Barron's annual ranking of independent advisory companies is based on assets managed by the firms, revenue earned, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, among other metrics. Barron's has recognized Stratos on this list each year for five consecutive years.

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos, said, "I am extremely proud that the efforts of the team at Stratos Wealth Partners, the flagship of the Stratos family, on behalf of our clients continues to be recognized around the industry and garner accolades. Stratos' focus remains on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors, regardless of business models and affiliation structures and we're dedicated to consistently delivering a best-in-class experience to our teams around the country."

Lou Camacho, COO of Stratos Wealth Holdings and President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises, Stratos' acquisition arm, said, "As we all faced significant hardships over the past two years, Stratos and our affiliated firms and advisors have continued to grow, provided the highest quality client service and attracted incredible new advisors and firms to our team. We thank Barron's for this recognition and look forward to our advisors' continued success and growth."

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 340 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

All entities listed are separate from and unaffiliated with LPL Financial.

