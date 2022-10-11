Michael T. van der Veen of van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin Files Complaint Against Lincoln University for Student's Death

van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin has filed a complaint against Lincoln University for the death of a student who was killed during a violent crime that was ignored by university staff.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin has filed a complaint against Lincoln University for the death of a student who died in a violent altercation. According to the complaint, university staff did not attempt to stop or mitigate the violent situation, leaving the student helpless against his attackers. The family of the deceased student is suing the university for its negligent security, poor response to the assault, and history of willful ignorance toward reports of on-campus violence.

On Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, the decedent and two of his friends attempted to visit the dormitory room of two other students at Lincoln University. Upon their arrival, the two students and the sister of one of those students confronted them, resulting in a brawl. During the altercation, the sister produced a knife and stabbed the decedent multiple times in the neck, fatally wounding him.

As the violent fight occurred, Lincoln University employees and staff members did not attempt to intervene or neutralize the situation. Furthermore, the complaint stated that Lincoln University security staff had prior knowledge of previous confrontations between the two groups earlier that day yet did nothing to improve the security in that dormitory. Also, it is believed that the woman who fatally wounded the decedent arrived on campus without permission, yet campus security did not stop her.

Under this argument, the violent altercation was clearly foretold but Lincoln University staff willfully ignored it. The university has also been accused of ignoring a long history of student complaints about raising risks of on-campus violence, which should have been a call for better security measures years ago. Had the university paid attention to the clear signs of on-campus violence and danger, the killing could likely have been prevented.

van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin is a nationally recognized law firm for difficult and controversial cases. With its extensive record of multimillion dollar verdicts in state and federal courts, the firm is hoping to achieve another key victory for the family of the decedent in this lawsuit against Lincoln University. In doing so, the firm would not only help the family find closure, but it could also help ensure that the university finally takes appropriate steps to tighten its security measures.

