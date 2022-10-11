Curology Appoints Heather Wallace as Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder Dr. David Lortscher, Curology's CEO since inception, becomes Executive Chair of the Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curology, the leading company in personalized, prescription skincare, today announced the appointment of Heather Wallace as CEO. The appointment is effective as of September 26th, and Wallace succeeds co-founder Dr. David Lortscher, who becomes Executive Chair of the Board.

Since founding the company 10 years ago, Lortscher has transformed Curology from a startup into the largest player in the teledermatology space. Curology has served more than 4 million patients – from clearing acne and dark spots to fighting rosacea and wrinkles – and saw accelerated growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers shifted more broadly to telemedicine.

This past quarter, Curology reached the milestone of profitability, and the company is projected to generate over $200 million in revenue in 2022, a 75% compound annual growth rate over the past five years.

"I decided to make this transition because the skills you need to successfully found a company are very different from the skills you need to grow an established company to its full potential – and I believe these decisions should be more common among founders," said Dr. David Lortscher, Executive Chair of the Board and outgoing CEO.

"As a profitable company and as the leading player in personalized skincare, we have a tremendous amount of opportunity ahead of us. Heather's track record of driving profitable growth at scale, her deep experience in both beauty and healthcare, and her genuine belief in Curology's mission make her our ideal next CEO as we expand into different channels and meet the skincare needs of even more people."

Curology was the first personalized prescription skincare company in the beauty industry, where over 95% of skincare is still non-personalized, and it combines the best of beauty, science, and technology to deliver effective skincare for all. With customized products for acne, anti-aging, and more, its brands Curology and Agency have redefined what it means to offer skincare solutions tailored to each consumer's unique needs.

"I am thrilled to join the Curology team and to help the company reach its incredible potential," said Heather Wallace, CEO. "This is a critical and exciting time for Curology. We will continue executing on Curology's mission to make effective skincare accessible to everyone as more and more consumers will demand solutions that have the highest possible efficacy for their needs."

Wallace previously served as President of the Americas at Revlon, where she turned around Revlon Cosmetics in the US to deliver market share growth and improved profitability with a focus on digitalization. She joins other members of Curology's executive team who came from large, multinational companies. Wallace also has a background in healthcare, having successfully led multiple prescription and non-prescription business lines at Novartis over the course of 10 years.

Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology's team has grown to 100+ in-house dermatology providers who have provided personalized skincare support to more than 4 million patients. Each patient is prescribed a Custom Formula designed to help them reach their skin goals, whether they're struggling with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging. For more information about Curology, visit www.Curology.com .

