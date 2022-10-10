SYSTEL LAUNCHES KITE-STRIKE™ II EDGE AI MISSION COMPUTER

THE WORLD'S FIRST FULLY RUGGED NVIDIA JETSON AGX ORIN COMPUTE SOLUTION

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, an industry leader in rugged computing introduced Kite-Strike II at the 2022 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition. Kite-Strike II is a next-generation, fully rugged small form factor (SFF) embedded computing solution, providing a massive leap forward in edge-deployed AI compute technology and capabilities for unmanned and autonomous missions.

Kite-Strike II Edge AI Mission Computer (PRNewswire)

Systel introduces Kite-Strike II, the world's first fully rugged NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin compute solution.

Integrating the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™, the world's most powerful embedded AI computing engine, Kite-Strike II provides sensor ingest, superior edge AI performance, secure compute, high-speed networking, and robust IO in a MIL-SPEC rugged and compact system for all-weather and all-domain deployment. Kite-Strike II is built on open standards using COTS technologies using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA).

"Kite-Strike II is the next-generation of compute technology demanded by emerging and immediate-future mission sets, specifically requirements for AI and autonomy," said Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel. "We are excited to bring to market the world's first ruggedized Jetson Orin mission computer. Kite-Strike II reaffirms our commitment to supporting the warfighter with innovative technologies and capabilities that are fieldable today."

Systel will showcase Kite-Strike II at the 2022 AUSA Annual Meeting from October 10-12 in Booth 1733, including in-booth AI demonstrations. For more information on Kite-Strike II, please visit this link.

About Systel

Systel, Inc.® is a leading manufacturer of rugged computer products and solutions. Founded in 1988, Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions. All Systel products are proudly made in the USA in the company's headquarters in Sugar Land, TX. Systel is AS9100:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified. For more information, visit systelusa.com.

©2022 Systel, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners.

Contact

Aneesh Kothari

VP Marketing

281.207.7781

akothari@systelusa.com

Systel Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Systel