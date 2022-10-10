SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES 'GO WITH HEART' BRAND CAMPAIGN

Carrier highlights points of difference, flexible policies, and ongoing efforts toward Customer Modernization for an enhanced onboard experience

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launched a new brand campaign, "Go with Heart," showcasing the carrier's points of difference, including bags fly free®,1 no change or cancellation fees, 1 points don't expire, 2 and flight credits don't expire. 3 The campaign reinforces that Southwest® stands for low fares, flexible policies, and unmatched Hospitality, delivering Customers an enhanced experience when they travel on the airline with Heart.

"Serving our Customers is at the core of what we do at Southwest Airlines, and we know that having flexibility is top of mind for our Customers when they're planning travel," said Bill Tierney, Vice President, Marketing & Digital Experience at Southwest Airlines. "'Go with Heart' is inspired by what makes Southwest stand out from the competition—our outstanding Employees, Legendary Customer Service, and flexible differentiators. We're here to connect Customers with what's important to them by making travel easier with less anxiety, and through this campaign, we're also emphasizing our continuous commitment to improving the Customer Experience. When Customers go to book their next trip, they can do so without hesitation knowing Southwest has generous and flexible policies coupled with legendary hospitality—they can 'Go with Heart' by going with Southwest."

This year, Southwest introduced a series of planned upgrades to the travel experience, including enhanced WiFi,4 new in-seat power, larger overhead bins, Upgraded Boarding self-service, as well as additional new self-service capabilities and onboard products designed to enhance the value of traveling with Southwest and simplify the overall travel experience.

The "Go with Heart" campaign launches today with four commercial placements across multiple platforms, including broadcast and cable TV, streaming services, social media, and movie theaters. Each commercial showcases Customer stories and how Southwest's points of difference display the carrier's Heart for Customers.

1At Southwest, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

2Rapid Rewards® points do not expire. Should a Member close its account, the points in the account will be terminated.

3Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the reservation is canceled more than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Flight credits unexpired on, or created on or after July 28, 2022, do not expire and could show an expiration date (Dec. 31, 2040) until systems are updated. A flight credit with an expiration date on or before July 27, 2022, has expired in accordance with its existing expiration date. See My Account for flight credit expiration dates, if any.

4Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights free live TV may not be available for the full duration of the flight.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.5 Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 62,0006 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years7 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

5U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

6Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

71973-2019 annual profitability

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.