Premise Data Corporation Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Data Corporation announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Premise Data Corporation provides enterprise-level security for customer data secured in the Premise Data Corporation system.

Premise Data Corporation provides a cloud-based community management and virtual event platform to customers throughout the United States.

Premise Data Corporation was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the United States and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services, which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, it can be reached at info@prescientassurance.com.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to Premise Data Corporation's current and future customers that Premise manages their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

About Premise

Premise , the innovative platform that democratizes the way data is sourced, analyzed, and applied, recently surveyed, is an on-demand insights company. Its technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with needed visibility. In more than 135 countries and 37 languages, Premise finds Data for Every Decision™. To learn more, please visit www.premise.com .

Contact: Taylor C. Pearson

tpearson@tridentdmg.com

202-235-3482

