2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid starts at $33,740 1

All-new crossover boasts a roomier cabin and a 25 percent improvement in AER 2 (now rated at 33 miles) and 108 MPGe 3 (up from 105 MPGe)

Available in EX and SX Touring trims

Expected to arrive at Kia retailers this fall4

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has announced pricing for the all-new second generation 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid, starting at $33,740.

Kia America Announces 2023 Niro Plug-In Hybrid Pricing (PRNewswire)

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP: (excludes $1,295 destination)

Niro Plug-in Hybrid EX $33,740 Niro Plug-in Hybrid SX Touring $39,490

With increased dimensions all around, the 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid aims to offer more comfort with a roomier cabin, but despite its larger size, the PHEV has a 25-percent greater all-electric range of 33 miles than its predecessor and is rated at 108 MPGe. Some of Kia's latest convenience technology features such as available dual panoramic displays and a transferable digital key5 add to the Niro PHEV's appeal, as well as the bold design inspired by the "Opposites United" philosophy. For an even more standout design, consumers can opt for the 18-inch wheels and two-tone Aero C-Pillar color panel option on the SX Touring trim, while the EX trim is available with a Cold Weather Package that adds a supplemental cabin heater for quicker warmup, heated rear seats and heated steering wheel.

Niro Plug-in comes standard with 16 advanced driver assistance features including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Junction Turning, and Lane Following Assist.6

Powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with a powerful 62 kW electric motor, the Niro Plug-in Hybrid puts out a combined 180 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual clutch transmission. When connected to a Level 2 charger, the Niro PHEV can refill its 11.1-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery in under three hours7.

The 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid is arriving in dealers now and will be available in all 50 states.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

3 EPA-estimated MPG equivalent on a full battery charge. Actual MPGe will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on MPGe, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

4 Quantities limited for vehicles until vehicle stock improves.

5 Kia Digital Key 2 Touch requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

6 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution

7 Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing. Charge times may vary.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America