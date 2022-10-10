Capriotti's Brings its High-Quality Ingredients and Craveable Menu to Pasadena

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Pasadena at 8036 Governor Ritchie Hwy. on October 10. Capriotti's brings the Pasadena community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw, and the Cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Pasadena Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring twenty new jobs to the Pasadena community.

The new Capriotti's location is owned and operated by restaurant entrepreneur Bill Byrd. Having been in franchising since 2006, Byrd is now opening his fourth Capriotti's location in Maryland, with a fifth to open in Gambrills later this year. Byrd also owns the Annapolis, Kent Island, and the Easton locations.

"The Capriotti's menu is expertly designed to maximize flavors that complement each other," said Byrd. "It was the high-quality ingredients that initially attracted me to Capriotti's and I'm excited to bring our craveable menu to the Pasadena community."

Pasadena Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Pasadena offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (410) 553-4099.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

