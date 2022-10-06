Pathlight Capital Serves as Documentation Agent on $400 Million Credit Facility to Beyond Finance, LLC

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight Capital LP ("Pathlight") announced it is serving as the Documentation Agent on a $400 million senior secured delayed-draw term loan facility ("DDTL") to Beyond Finance, LLC ("Beyond" or the "Company"), a provider of success fee-based debt resolution services. Comvest Credit Partners, a leading provider of flexible direct financing solutions to middle-market companies, served as Administrative Agent.

Beyond Finance, LLC (PRNewswire)

Proceeds from the DDTL will be used to support the Company's ongoing operations and continued growth.

"Beyond Finance has built a strong, scalable platform to provide debt relief options and savings for our clients. This new capital will further our mission to help even more clients regain control of their finances and provide customized solutions through their debt relief journey," said Tim Ho, Chief Executive Officer at Beyond Finance. "We are pleased to partner with Pathlight Capital and believe their creative financial solutions will provide the support we need to execute our business objectives and propel growth."

Tyler Harrington, Managing Director of Pathlight Capital added, "Pathlight is proud to support Beyond Finance as they continue to drive growth and expand their debt resolution platform. We look forward to a long-term partnership and are excited to watch the Company grow and evolve."

About Pathlight Capital

Pathlight Capital is a private credit investment manager dedicated to meeting the needs of companies that operate across a broad range of industries by providing asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets. Pathlight aims to provide creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, debt refinancings, growth, acquisitions, dividends and turnaround strategies. For more information, please visit www.pathlightcapital.com .

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance is an exciting, next generation Financial Services company, with offices in Chicago, Houston, and San Diego. Our goal is to provide financial peace of mind by guiding people to a path beyond debt with financial products that are simple and transparent. As the consumer debt market continues to grow in the United States, we have made it our objective to create effective and fair debt management services that are customized to the consumers' individual circumstances.

Pathlight Capital (PRNewsfoto/Pathlight Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pathlight Capital