EOG Resources Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's innovative leadership in sustainability and demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship, social engagement and corporate governance. The report can be found at www.eogresources.com/sustainability.

"EOG Resources has emerged from the downturn a stronger company led by the resilience of our employees," said Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees remained motivated, engaged, and focused on applying innovative solutions and new technologies to further lower our cost structure and improve our environmental performance."

Highlights of the 2021 Sustainability Report Include:

Reduced methane emissions rate – EOG reduced its methane emissions percentage by 25% to 0.06% which included ongoing efforts to convert pneumatic controllers and pumps to instrument air.





Decreased freshwater use – Less than 10% of water sourced across EOG's U.S. operations was freshwater due to continued efforts to expand water reuse infrastructure and to identify and use nonfreshwater sources.





Improved safety – The company's workforce total recordable incident rate improved, continuing a 4-year trend.

"Our accomplishments during 2021 reflect EOG's performance-driven culture," continued Yacob. "EOG is focused on being among the lowest cost, highest return and lowest emissions producers, playing a significant role in the long-term future of energy."

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

