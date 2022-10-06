Crave Inks Deal with Retired Military Veteran in Fayetteville NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has recently signed Eddie and Carol Womack into the Crave Family. Eddie and Carol have been searching for a franchise opportunity they felt was right for them for quite some time. Crave quickly came to the top of the list among a few other options. After careful research and many conversations with the executive team, Eddie and Carol felt that Crave was the best choice.

Eddie is a retired Military Veteran. "At Crave, we are always honored to have our brave men and women who fought for our country as part of our Crave family," said Samantha Rincione, CEO. Sal Rincione, co-founder, is a Veteran as well. In fact, about 90% of Crave's franchisees are active or retired Military, Army or Air Force.

Crave currently has multiple locations and food trucks throughout North and South Carolina. Craves menu features delicious BBQ sandwiches and plates. Fun twists on classic BBQ include Mac n" Brisket sandwiches, loaded tater tots, and more. Grilled hot dogs, brats and sausages are also on the menu. The brand features a self-pour beer wall in all locations, holding anywhere from 24-48 taps. The beers are always local favorites from local breweries. Many locations also feature wine and mixed drinks too.

Each store has an app where customers can order ahead, have curbside pickup, take out, receive loyalty points and rewards, as well as alerts and updates about menu and events. Delivery is also available.

To be a part of the Crave family, email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com.

