SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds AERI, RCOR, STOR, and LOTZ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AERI by Alcon Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERI shareholders will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of AERI common stock owned. If you own AERI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aeri

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RCOR by Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rocket Pharmaceuticals"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RCOR shareholders will receive 0.1676 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals common stock for each RCOR share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.60 based upon Rocket Pharmaceuticals' October 3, 2022 closing price of $15.50. If you own RCOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rcor

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of STOR by GIC and funds managed by Oak Street. Under the terms of the merger agreement, STOR shareholders will receive $32.25 in cash for each share of STOR common stock owned. If you own STOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stor

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), in connection with the proposed merger of LOTZ with Shift Technologies, Inc. ("Shift"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, LOTZ shareholders will receive 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of LOTZ common stock. If you own LOTZ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lotz

