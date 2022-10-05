The PRSA Foundation and MikeWorldWide Launch a Public Relations Tour to Engage with Students at HBCUs and HSIs

The 2022-2023 HBCU & HSI Public Relations Tour will introduce students to scholarship opportunities and resources for jumpstarting a career in PR

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the PRSA Foundation, in partnership with leading global independent public relations firm MikeWorldWide, is announcing the launch of the 2022-2023 HBCU & HSI Public Relations Tour – a new initiative designed to engage with Black and Hispanic students who are interested in pursuing a career in the field. Working closely with higher education faculty and various campus chapters of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), leaders from the PRSA Foundation and MikeWorldWide will conduct both in-person and virtual listening sessions at select historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) across the U.S.

During the tour, students will hear about available scholarship opportunities from the PRSA Foundation to support their academic and career goals. They will also learn best practices for landing an internship or entry-level role and tips for finding a mentor. The Fall 2022 leg of the tour will begin in October with in-person campus visits to schools in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, and will conclude in November with a virtual session.

"Because of our mission to improve diversity and inclusion in the PR industry, we have committed a focus to increase outreach to HBCUs and HSIs in ways that help their students access the scholarships provided by the PRSA Foundation and PRSSA and strengthen that pipeline for mentoring and recruiting efforts," says Aerial Ellis, Ed.D., president of The PRSA Foundation's Board of Trustees. 'Throughout the tour, we will be actively listening to the students as well to understand how our organization best can prepare for and adapt to their needs and desires as they pursue a career path into PR."

Professionals from MikeWorldWide will also be talking to students about their real-world experience, the skills needed to thrive in the industry, and unique pathways into the field. The agency has had a dedicated focus on cultivating relationships with HBCUs and HSIs as part of its workforce diversity efforts with the goal of building a diverse pipeline of talent.

"The PR industry has been working diligently and urgently to close the equity gap and it's important that we provide more education and access opportunities for professionals and students of color," says Amber Micala Arnold, VP of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Justice at MikeWorldWide and PRSA Foundation Board Trustee. "MikeWorldWide is proud to be a presenting sponsor for the HBCU & HSI Public Relations Tour because it allows us to put our values and Caring Counts mantra to work. We look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of our industry."

