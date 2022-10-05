American Expediting to Acquire New England Healthcare Logistics Leader: City Express

FOLCROFT, Pa., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Expediting, a leading North American provider of transportation and logistics in the life sciences industry, announced the acquisition of City Express, a Boston-based industry leader in first and final mile delivery. The acquisition is a critical step for American Expediting in expanding its presence in New England and growing its service portfolio to accelerate its journey to become the leading provider of complex healthcare logistics.

"We are very excited to grow our life science operations in terms of both market share and geographical footprint. This is part of the bold ambition that together we will improve lives one critical shipment at a time," Bryan Campbell President and CCO said. "City Express will strengthen and diversify our offerings to our customers with integrated end-to-end logistic solutions."

City Express operates an expansive medical courier network specializing in condition-sensitive biotech and medical deliveries, including warehousing and cross docking services in the New England market.

"Since our inception in 1989, City Express has continued to expand the scope of its services according to customers' needs for convenience, customization, efficiency, and effectiveness," said Aaron Driben, President of City Express. "We have scaled rapidly to position ourselves as an industry leader with a special focus in healthcare and last-mile delivery. With American Expediting, our teams can continue to build upon this momentum to provide customers with a more expansive network of flexible, efficient, and reliable services."

American Expediting provides expert and highly specialized services from cold-chain logistics to urgent same-day ground transport for its life science partners. Leading with confidence and precision, American Expediting is recognized as the premier North American provider of specialty transport, logistics, storage, and distribution solutions due to its hard-earned reputation for best-in-class and on-time performance.

