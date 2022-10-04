YSG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Yatsen Holding Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased Yatsen Holding Limited American Depository Shares ("ADS") between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022 or acquired Yatsen ADS pursuant or traceable to documents issued in connection with Yatsen's November 2020 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in YSG:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yatsen-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=32339&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Yatsen Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), Yatsen and the other named defendants misled investors into believing that Yatsen's most significant brands, Perfect Diary and Little Ondine, were thriving, thereby driving Yatsen's "healthy" top-line growth at the time of its IPO and quarter after quarter thereafter. In truth, however, cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO and throughout 2021. Moreover, as the truth about Yatsen's business reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically, causing Yatsen investors to suffer significant damages.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Yatsen you have until November 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Yatsen securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the YSG lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yatsen-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=32339&from=4.

