Syntegra Partners with InterGen Data to Provide a Safe Way of Leveraging Healthcare Records to Predict Life Events

Syntegra's proprietary synthetic data engine can help banks, financial services, insurance and home healthcare companies leverage healthcare records for their employees or customers in a privacy-guaranteed manner.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntegra , a leader in synthetic data generation, today announced a partnership with InterGen Data , a Life Event prediction and analysis company, to leverage Syntegra's synthetic data to help improve individuals' planning and wellbeing. Syntegra is providing a secure way for any institution to use patient-level healthcare information without any risk to privacy.

Through Syntegra's groundbreaking approach to generating high-fidelity, privacy-guaranteed synthetic data, InterGen Data can help its customers in the banking, finance, insurance and home healthcare industries better predict life events. Research has shown a strong connection between health and financial pressures. The ability to better plan for the future can have a tremendous impact on well-being and health outcomes.

By enabling easier and faster access to patient-level healthcare data without privacy concerns or related administrative barriers, synthetic data can help these institutions go beyond the initial stages of strategy and into tactical implementation more quickly. Synthetic data can also be augmented to allow for the expansion of rare cohorts for better predictive capabilities.

"This partnership is another proof point of Syntegra's ability to enable data sharing," said Michael D. Lesh, SM MD FACC, Syntegra founder and CEO. "We're excited to work with InterGen Data to expand the use of synthetic health data to provide value for individuals to make more informed decisions about their financial journey."

"We couldn't be more excited about this partnership because it allows companies who see the benefit of helping their customers and employees better prepare for their future but are scared to do so," said Robert J. Kirk, InterGen Data founder and CEO. "With their ability to create accurate, privacy-preserved synthetic data, anyone can now bridge the gap between an organization's data privacy requirements and desire to help their customers and/or employees plan for a better future," Kirk further stated.

Syntegra is unlocking the promise of real-world evidence by employing a groundbreaking machine learning model — the Syntegra Medical Mind — to enable low-burden access to privacy-preserved and equitable synthetic health data, increasing the value of data for those who have it and providing access for those who need it. Synthetic data matches the statistical accuracy of the underlying data without linking to any actual patients, fully protecting patient privacy. Syntegra's ever-growing model is built from the statistical patterns of structured healthcare data to serve the diverse needs of our customers, including health systems, life sciences, health tech, payers and clinical research organizations. Gain immediate access to patient-level data via our Synthetic Data API today. Learn more at www.syntegra.io and follow us on LinkedIn and .

InterGen Data, Inc. (InterGen Data) is an AI-based Machine Learning company that is revolutionizing how financial professionals prepare their clients for impactful life events. InterGen Data's proprietary algorithms identify the likelihood of a life event occurring, what that event could be, and how much of an effect it would have on the client's financial plan. Their Data as a Subscription "DaaS" and service bureau model delivers actionable insights to financial services firms, healthcare providers, and insurance companies to assist them in identifying coverage gaps, locate hidden risks, and unearth revenue opportunities.

For more information on InterGen Data, Inc., visit www.intergendata.com .

