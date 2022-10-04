Must-Have Halloween Airblown Inflatables featuring Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie

DALLAS , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas inspires Halloween decor, available exclusively at Walmart, with new styles of Airblown Inflatables and indoor/outdoor lighting by Gemmy Industries.

New for the season is the stylized Jack Skellington hugging a small Oogie Boogie Inflatable ($34.98) available in-store and online. Dressed in his classic pinstripe suit, Jack stands 5-ft tall and lights up with 2 energy-efficient LEDs for nighttime visibility. The Jack Skellington with green Oogie Boogie inflatable makes a great addition to any inside or outdoor space and is sure to delight fans of the movie. Pair it with the 4.5-ft Zero with Pumpkin Airblown Inflatable (34.98) for a custom scene.

Make a memorable entryway with a 10-ft wide Nightmare Before Christmas Archway Inflatable (163.00) available in-store only. The archway features Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie with his iconic red dice. It includes a jack-o-lantern pumpkin stack and an "All Hail the Pumpkin King" banner.

Nightmare Before Christmas fans can a add new inflatable scene featuring Scary Teddy to their collection for 2022. Available in-store only, the 5.5-ft Jack Skellington with R.I.P Tombstone Inflatable includes Zero, Scary Teddy and striped Snake gathered around a stone tombstone to make an eye-catching display.

For an over-the-top Halloween scene, add a Nightmare Before Christmas Lightshow Projection Plus ($20.94) featuring the iconic moon scene from the movie and whirling icons. Available in-store and online, the colorful icons display Jack Skellington's face, Oogie Boogie, Sally and Zero. Just stake it into the ground, plug it in and point it at your wall, garage door, fence, or any other flat surface to show a mesmerizing display.

Transform any indoor space with the ShadowLights™ Nightmare Before Christmas ($14.98) tabletop projector. It has an orange "Happy Halloween" embossed base and lights up with bright, energy-efficient LEDs. It projects a rotating scene of Halloween sentiments and characters from the movie. This indoor lighting projection is perfect for parties and haunted houses.

