Stroock Expands its Financial Services Litigation, Regulatory and Enforcement Group with Andrew Owens in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroock welcomed Andrew Owens to its New York office as a partner in its Financial Services Litigation, Regulation and Enforcement (FSLRE) group.

Stroock Logo (PRNewswire)

"Andy represents some of the largest and best recognized investment and commercial banks, credit card companies and tech-forward financial services companies in the industry," said Julia Strickland, head of Stroock's FSLRE group. "With exceptional experience counseling companies at the leading edge of the payments industry, Andrew is a great fit with our current FSLRE team while also bringing a new dimension to our offering and expanding our capabilities. We are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Andrew's practice focuses on advising payment card issuers and retailers on issues arising from banking and consumer financial services regulation. He has a special focus on federal and state regulation of consumer credit, advising clients on matters concerning the Truth in Lending Act, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, E-SIGN, and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

Andrew regularly advises retailers on terms and conditions for loyalty programs and has experience with joint ventures, executive employment and severance, sales agency, governance, and corporate counseling. He represents issuers, processors, and other parties in negotiating cobrand, private-label, and agent bank card agreements, and advises financial institutions and retailers on billing and payment systems issues.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the firm," Co-managing Partner Alan Klinger said. "It's great to add another significant financial services attorney as we expand the range of services we offer our core institutional clients from this industry."

"Stroock's outstanding, like-minded attorneys offer me unique opportunities, support and resources to continue to grow my practice and contribute to the growth of a great firm," Andrew said. Andrew earned his J.D. from Columbia Law School and his B.A. from Yale University. Andrew's practice most closely complements the work of Allen Denson, who joined Stroock in December 2021, and follows the more recent expansion of Stroock's Restructuring and Bankruptcy group, which included partners Richard Stern, Matthew O'Donnell, Alex Talesnick, and Stephan Hornung, senior counsel Michael Luskin, and associate Genna Grossman.

About Stroock

Stroock provides strategic transactional, regulatory, and litigation advice to advance the business objectives of leading financial institutions, multinational corporations, and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. and globally. With a rich history dating back 145+ years, the firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, D.C. For more, visit www.stroock.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP