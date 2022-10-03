SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Coupang, Inc. - CPNG

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coupang, Inc. ("Coupang" or the "Company") (NYSE: CPNG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Coupang and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around March 11, 2021, Coupang conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 100 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $35.00 per share. Following the IPO and contrary to the representations in the IPO's offering documents, investors learned, via a series of disclosures, that: (i) Coupang was engaged in a variety of improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations; (ii) Coupang had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform in order to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (iii) unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices than those offered to its Rocket WOW members; (iv) Coupang subjected its workforce to extreme, unsafe, and unhealthy working conditions; (v) all of the foregoing illicit practices exposed the Company to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm the Company's critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce; and (vi) Coupang's lower prices, historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices, and, thus, unsustainable. Since the IPO, Coupang's stock price has fallen sharply, damaging investors.

