Notice Provider Angeion Group Announces CertainTeed Settlement Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Fiberglass Horizon Shingles

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CertainTeed and Counsel for the Plaintiffs in Segebarth v. CertainTeed LLC, Case No. 2:19-cv-05500-PD (E.D. Pa.), have entered into an agreement to settle this class action litigation. The Plaintiffs alleged that CertainTeed's Fiberglass Horizon Shingles were defective and that they have suffered economic loss damage as a result of purchasing defective Fiberglass Horizon Shingles and property damage due to the alleged failure of the Shingles to adequately perform in conformance with CertainTeed's representations and warranty. CertainTeed denies that its Fiberglass Horizon Shingles were defective and the additional allegations of the Plaintiffs but has agreed to the settlement to avoid the expense, inconvenience, and distraction of further protracted litigation and to fully resolve this matter.

The roofing shingles at issue were CertainTeed's Fiberglass Horizon Shingles. No other CertainTeed roofing product was involved in the litigation.

The settlement agreement provides a more substantial remedy for Fiberglass Horizon Shingles with Qualifying Damage than is available to property owners under CertainTeed's limited warranty. The remedy available to a class member depends on a number of factors such as (1) the proportion of the roof with Qualifying Damage; (2) the length of time the Fiberglass Horizon Shingles have been installed; and (3) whether the Qualifying Damage was caused by a third-party or was sustained during installation.

The settlement agreement must be approved by a judge – in this case, by United States District Court Judge Paul S. Diamond – after a hearing which is expected to take place on December 22, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At the hearing, Judge Diamond is expected to consider, among other things, the fairness of the settlement and whether members of the class were adequately represented by Counsel for the Plaintiffs.

People who own buildings in the United States with CertainTeed Fiberglass Horizon Shingles and believe they may qualify for a remedy under this settlement can obtain additional information about the settlement by reviewing the settlement website at www.FiberglassHorizonSettlement.com or by calling 1-844-423-3336.

For Further Information:

For CertainTeed: OR Robert L. Hickok Charles J. LaDuca Leah G. Katz Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP 4725 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Suite 200 3000 Two Logan Square Washington, DC 20016 Philadelphia, PA 19103 www.cuneolaw.com 215.981.4547 charles@cuneolaw.com Robert.hickok@troutman.com

Leah.katz@Troutman.com

For Counsel for the Plaintiffs: OR Charles E. Schaffer Michael A. McShane Levin Sedran & Berman, LLP Audet & Partners, LLP 510 Walnut Street, Suite 500 711 Van Ness Ave., Suite 500 Philadelphia, PA 19106 San Francisco, CA 94102 www.lfsblaw.com www.Audetlaw.com cschaffer@lfsblaw.com mmcshane@audetlaw.com

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Shiri Lasman

(215) 563-4116

View original content:

SOURCE Angeion Group