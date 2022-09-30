InventHelp Inventor Develops Substance Abuse Control Device (PND-5045)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a device to help augment a more traditional substance abuse recovery program," said an inventor, from Darby, Pa., "so I invented the SUBSTANCE ABUSE CONTROL DEVICE. My design would offer an effective reminder that could help to prevent the wearer from relapsing."

The invention helps to prevent relapse for those recovering from substance abuse. In doing so, it offers an effective way to alert the user if entering a bar or related establishment. It also provides added encouragement to dissuade them from a relapse. Additionally, the invention features a discreet design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals recovering from substance abuse.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PND-5045, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

