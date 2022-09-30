InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Holiday Light Adaptor (PBT-188)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple adaptor that allows strung holiday lights to be easily inserted into the power outlet, even via the female end," said an inventor, from Cottonwood, Ariz., "so I invented the BOLT BUDDY. My design can be employed in a multitude of locations to power holiday lights and it could reduce hassles and frustrations."

The invention provides a convenient way to power lights that have been improperly strung leaving the female outlet near the electrical wall outlet. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of restringing the lights. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

